With its solid performance, zero-clutter design, and suite of useful plugins, Jellyfin is easily one of the best utilities to organize and stream your media collection to any device in your household. It’s also fairly easy to deploy, and you’ve got the option to host it inside Docker, Podman, or LXC containers.

Speaking of LXC services, Jellyfin pairs exceedingly well with Proxmox, provided you’re willing to put in some extra effort to configure the container. So, here’s a detailed guide to help you self-host Jellyfin on your Proxmox workstation.

Deploying the Jellyfin server

The first step to turning your Proxmox system into a media-streaming war machine involves creating a Jellyfin container inside a runtime environment. Since we’re going the LXC route, you can use the Jellyfin image available on the community-managed Proxmox VE-Helper Scripts repository to quickly deploy the container.

Select your preferred Proxmox node and open its Shell tab. Paste the following command into the terminal interface and hit Enter: bash -c "$(wget -qLO - https://github.com/community-scripts/ProxmoxVE/raw/main/ct/jellyfin.sh)" Hit Yes when Proxmox asks for your approval before choosing Advanced Settings. Use your arrow keys to hover the cursor over the Privileged option, press Spacebar to select it, and hit Enter to proceed to the next step. Be sure to type a Root Password for the Jellyfin LXC. Choose the ideal Storage, CPU, Memory, and Network settings for your Jellyfin container. Hit Yes when the script asks you to enable Root access and wait for Proxmox to finish creating and deploying the container. Soon, Proxmox will generate an IP address for your Jellyfin server, and you can use it to access the container’s web UI.

Configuring the Jellyfin web UI

Now that your Jellyfin server is online, it’s time to go through its initial setup wizard.

Choose the Display Language and hit Next on the Welcome screen. Next after each step in this section. Pick a Username and Password for your Jellyfin container. Leave the Media Libraries tab as is and pick your Language and Country/Region settings. Agree to Allow remote SSH connections to the Jellyfin server. Tap Finish to finish the configuration process and enter the Jellyfin dashboard.

Mounting an SMB share to Proxmox

Although you’ve successfully deployed the Jellyfin server, you may have noticed that its web UI is extremely barren, with zero media files as far as the eye can see. That’s because you’ll need to link your media library with the Jellyfin instance. Assuming you’ve already stored your movies, TV shows, and podcasts on a NAS and have an SMB share set up beforehand, you’ll have to mount the SMB drive to the Proxmox host first. To do so,