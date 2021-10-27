Jetpack Compose gets Material You and Wear OS support

Jetpack Compose is a declarative UI engine written in Kotlin that aims to replace or be a viable alternative for classic imperative UI engines, like Android’s XML layouts. In essence, Jetpack Compose is a powerful code-only layout engine that can make UI implementation a lot easier. It was first released in alpha in August last year, followed by a beta release in February this year with a lot more additions. Now, at Google’s Android Developer Summit, the company has announced that Jetpack Compose is getting Material You and Wear OS support.

Google has released the first alpha of Compose Material 3, which offers Material Design 3 styled components and theme, enabling Material You personalization features like dynamic color. The company is also releasing the first beta version of Jetpack Compose 1.1 with features like stretch overscroll for Android 12, improved touch-target sizing, experimental lazy layout animations, and more.

For the uninitiated, Material You’s dynamic colors feature makes use of monet, a new theme engine introduced in Android 12 — and currently exclusive to Pixel phones — to extract colors from your wallpaper and generate a rich palette of pastel colors. Apps can then apply these colors to their UIs in various ways, which is what apps that incorporate Material You typically do. Dynamic color support is one of the most exciting things to come from Material You, as it makes each app’s design feel more personal. It also maintains consistency across apps and makes your smartphone experience feel more cohesive.

Even better, the company has also announced that Jetpack Compose is getting a developer preview that has Wear OS support, too. It even has samples and documentation to help you get started making UIs for Wear OS devices. This is yet another tool being offered to developers that goes hand in hand with other additions to the Wear OS ecosystem, such as Watch Face Studio that launched in August this year.