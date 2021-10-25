JioPhone Next to launch with Google and Jio’s collaborative effort — Pragati OS

Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio unveiled an ultra-affordable Android phone, called JioPhone Next, at its 44th Annual General Meeting this June. Back then, the company gave us our first look at the device and announced that it would go on sale on September 10th. However, Reliance Jio delayed the launch at the last minute, citing the global semiconductor shortage, and said that the phone would hit the market in time for the Indian festival of Diwali. While Reliance Jio is yet to confirm the pricing and availability details, it has now released some more information about the JioPhone Next.

In a new YouTube video titled Making of JioPhone Next, Reliance Jio confirms that the device will run Pragati OS — a version of Android developed specifically for the Indian market in collaboration with Google. The Android skin will offer Voice Assistant, text-to-speech, and real-time translation support in various regional languages, a smart camera app with Portrait mode and Night mode capabilities, and AR filters. It will also come with Jio and Google apps preinstalled.

Pragati OS will also feature battery optimizations to ensure that the JioPhone Next offers great battery life. In addition, Reliance Jio promises that it will deliver timely feature and security updates for its new Android skin.

Renders of the JioPhone Next showcased in the video further confirm that it will have a Micro-USB port and a 13MP rear-facing camera. The renders also reveal that the device will have a front-facing camera for video calls, a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge, and a power button and volume rocker on the right edge.

Although Reliance Jio has not confirmed the JioPhone Next’s specifications, reports suggest that the device will feature a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 215 chip, and 2GB RAM. The device will also pack a 2,500mAh battery, 16GB onboard storage, dual SIM 4G support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The JioPhone Next will likely be priced between ₹3,000 (~$40) and ₹3,500 (~$47).