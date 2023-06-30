Established in 2011, JMGO focuses on developing forward-thinking smart projectors to deliver an immersive audio-visual experience. The N1 Series is JMGO’s latest offering: a line-up of triple color laser gimbal projectors that take portability and adjustability to the next level.

At $1,699, the N1 Pro is a portable projector for users who value both picture quality and portability. There are three incredible products in its smart projectors lineup, including the N1, N1 Pro, and N1 Ultra.

N1 Pro: The ultimate cinematic experience

The JMGO N1 Pro projector is an impressive home entertainment device that revolutionizes the way we experience movies, gaming, and multimedia content. With its advanced features and stunning visuals, the N1 Pro projector offers a remarkable cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home.

Some of its outstanding key features include:

1080P FHD resolution

The N1 Pro projector delivers a breathtaking visual experience with its native 1080p FHD resolution. This high pixel density ensures crisp, clear, and vibrant images, allowing you to enjoy movies, sports, and gaming with incredible detail and realism.

Triple color laser

The light source is the key factor determining picture quality. Equipped with a state-of-the-art triple color laser engine, the N1 Pro outshines other LED-powered projectors by offering superior brightness at 1,500 CVIA Lumens* and covers an ultra-wide color gamut at 110% BT.2020 with excellent color accuracy.

Users can enjoy stunning visuals with vivid and natural colors even during the daytime. The N1 Pro also supports HDR 10 and boasts a high contrast ratio at 1600:1, meaning viewers will never miss any detail in highlights and dark scenes.

JMGO’s in-house developed MALC (Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control) Triple Color Optics further upgrades the cinematic experience, as it features a Laser Speckle Reducer (LSR) technology that effectively reduces the distracting artifact by over 96%.

*CVIA Lumens is the latest brightness standard set by the China Video Industry Association. It specifies the measurement of brightness with a color temperature ranging from 6000K to 18000K, and the color deviation value Duv should not exceed ±0.015, based on 9-point testing of the white field.

Point and play

The N1 Pro features an integrated gimbal design allowing it to rotate 360 degrees and pivot up to 135 degrees. Now with the N1 Pro, users no longer have to rely on a dedicated stand or other objects to achieve their desired projector angle. Point the lens straight up, and you can easily enjoy watching movies on the ceiling.

Setting up the projector has never been easier thanks to the N1 Pro's smart calibration features which .automatically adjust the image distortion caused by uneven surfaces, ensuring a perfectly aligned and rectangular image regardless of the projection angle.

The calibration features run almost simultaneously as the projection angle changes, saving users all the time and effort of manually tweaking the image.

Extensive connectivity

This projector offers various connectivity options, including two HDMI 2.1 (one supports eARC), USB-A 2.0, and Bluetooth, enabling seamless integration with a wide range of devices such as laptops, gaming consoles, smartphones, and streaming devices.

With wireless screen mirroring capabilities, you can effortlessly stream your favorite content from your mobile devices.

Built-in speaker system

The N1 Pro projector is equipped with two 10W powerful built-in speakers that deliver extremely low-frequency bass. For those who seek an all-in-one audio-visual solution, the N1 Pro is an ideal option.

However, for those seeking a more immersive audio experience, the projector also supports external audio systems via the audio output or Bluetooth connectivity.

Android TV 11

With Android TV 11, the N1 Pro comes with a wealth of options, including:

Google Assistant: Simply press the microphone button on your remote to perform search queries faster. Simply ask Google to find your favorite programs or play some music to entertain your guests.

Customizable home screen: Choose the content you want to display on your home screen with Android TV 11.

Google Play store: Access your favorite apps and download them from the Google Play store. From HBO Max to YouTube, no matter what you want, you can find it.

Chromecast: Built-in Chromecast allows you to cast photos, videos, and music from your device directly to your projector.

Who is the N1 Pro suitable for?

At $1,699, the JMGO N1 Pro is a fantastic choice for individuals seeking a theater-like experience within the comfort of their own homes. Its 1080P FHD resolution and superior image quality create an immersive environment for enjoying movies, sports events, or binge-watching your favorite series even during the daytime.

Gaming enthusiasts will also appreciate the N1 Pro projector's low input lag, which is measured at 15ms, and high refresh rate, allowing for a smooth and responsive gaming experience. The large screen size further enhances the gameplay, providing an immersive feel that traditional gaming monitors cannot match.

And, with its impressive image quality, connectivity options, and versatile placement, the N1 Pro projector is ideal for users who equally value picture quality and portability. It offers a portable and professional display solution that can be easily set up in any environment.

N1: The compact, portable projector

The JMGO N1 projector is a compact and feature-rich device that brings the big-screen cinematic experience right into your living room. Designed with versatility in mind, the N1 projector offers impressive image quality, smart connectivity options, and a user-friendly interface, making it a perfect companion for both casual entertainment and professional presentations.

The JMGO N1 projector boasts a sleek and compact design, making it highly portable and easy to carry. With its lightweight construction and handle, you can effortlessly take the projector to different rooms or even bring it along for outdoor movie nights or business presentations.

Despite its small size, the N1 projector delivers impressive image quality. Whether you're watching movies, TV shows, or displaying presentations, the N1 projector provides an immersive visual experience.

No matter where you’re watching, the N1 offers various connectivity options, including one HDMI 2.1, one USB-A 2.0, and one 3.5mm audio jack. This allows you to connect it to a wide range of devices such as laptops, gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, smartphones, and more. With its plug-and-play functionality, you can easily access and enjoy your favorite content.

N1 Ultra: Feature-packed and versatile

The JMGO N1 Ultra is the flagship model of the N1 Series designed to deliver an extraordinary home theater experience. Packed with advanced features and state-of-the-art optical technology, the N1 Ultra offers stunning visuals, immersive audio, and smart connectivity options.

The N1 Ultra boasts a 4K UHD resolution, providing exceptional image clarity, sharpness, and detail. With over 8 million pixels, the projector displays content in lifelike quality, allowing you to enjoy movies, sports, and gaming with breathtaking realism.

The N1 Ultra also supports HDR 10 technology, enhancing the dynamic range and color accuracy of the displayed content. This feature ensures vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and brighter whites, resulting in a more immersive and cinematic viewing experience.

Offering superior brightness and color reproduction, the N1 Ultra’s triple color laser light source provides precise and consistent illumination, delivering stunning visuals even in well-lit environments. Additionally, it has a longer lifespan compared to traditional lamp-based projectors.

Running on the Android TV operating system, the N1 Ultra offers a seamless and user-friendly interface. You can access a wide range of streaming services, apps, and games directly from the projector, providing endless entertainment options without the need for additional devices.

Cinema-like entertainment at home

With MALC triple color laser optics, JMGO’s N1 Pro projector offers exceptional brightness, colors, and optical efficiency.

In collaboration with Nichia, JMGO has developed the NUMB12T laser, a cutting-edge 9-chip laser that integrates multiple RGB laser light sources. This modularization of lasers is unique in the industry and allows the N1 Pro projector to achieve a joint illumination of the combined light source.

The N1 Pro projector also incorporates a quad layered diffuser system to shape the laser spot and homogenize the light completely. With 400 miniature partitions in the diffuser lens, it provides micro-level diffusion, resulting in a projected image with superior uniformity. The 400-partition diffuser of the N1 Pro surpasses industry averages, achieving an impressive brightness uniformity of over 95%.

These are just some of the highlights from the JMGO N1 Pro projector that showcase its advanced laser technology, modularization, and optimized diffuser system. Combined, these innovations result in an outstanding visual experience, offering brighter images, accurate colors, and superior uniformity.