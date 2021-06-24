Join 3.0 brings a revamped website, native desktop app, faster file transfers and more

Join is a popular service that lets you seamlessly send files, messages, clipboard contents, notifications, and more between your devices. The service has been around for a while now and has continued to evolve with new features and capabilities over time. Joaomgcd, the developer behind Join, has just released Join 3.0, which brings a revamped website, a native app for desktop, faster file transfers, and more.

The biggest change with Join 3.0 is the new website. Joaomgcd rebuilt the Join website from scratch, and it now works with Firefox and Edge browsers as well — previously, it only worked with Chrome.

The newly built site now supports the following features:

Browse your phone’s files

Check your phone’s notifications

Send and receive SMS

Receive pushes (URLs, files, etc.) from your phone and also send them

Take a screenshot or video of your phone

Set the wallpaper on your phone

Trigger a Tasker profile

Trigger Node-RED or EventGhost on your PC

The developer has also released a native app for desktop users. The app is open-source and is available for Windows, Linux, and Mac. It doesn’t differ much from the website, but since it runs locally on your PC, it can do more advanced things like automatically syncing clipboard between your phone and PC, run shell commands, and more. You can download the PC app from here.

Another notable improvement in the latest update is that Join will now try to route everything over your local network whenever possible. This will greatly speed up file transfers and will give you peace of mind as your data will not go through third-party servers in most cases.

The Android app has received some updates, too. Along with Local Network support, it now gives you a new slate for Tasker that shows you which devices on your local network are active. It has also gained some new options in the Tasker Join Send Push action, including the ability to customize sending remote notifications.