How to Win Free Huawei Swag by Joining Huawei’s Community

Huawei has a strong and active community of users that love to share and discuss different topics online. It’s a place for developers, users, artists, creators, and photographers. Anyone who uses Huawei products will find things to talk about in the Huawei official forum. Now users have the chance to win some free Huawei swag, by joining this great community.

Join the Huawei Community Captain League!

Apart from all of the benefits that being a part of the community has, you can win some free stuff by becoming a part of the Captain League. This program is for the most enthusiastic members to play a more important role in the community. In the Captain League, there are roles for the following positions:

Moderator

Content Crew

Social Admin

Each of these roles plays a special part in improving the Huawei community. You can learn more about these roles, and how to join the Captain League here.

There are several benefits that come with joining this program. Being one of the team members means you will work closely with the most talented Huawei fans around the world; and will have daily communications with the official community team. Also, it means exclusive access to new products, offline events, and official promoting of your content!

Want a shot at winning some of the Huawei FreeBuds Studio? All you have to do is repost this post from the Huawei Community on Facebook. You will be entered into a lottery where you could win a free pair of these fantastic headphones.

We thank Huawei for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.