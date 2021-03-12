How to Win Free Huawei Swag by Joining Huawei’s Community
Huawei has a strong and active community of users that love to share and discuss different topics online. It’s a place for developers, users, artists, creators, and photographers. Anyone who uses Huawei products will find things to talk about in the Huawei official forum. Now users have the chance to win some free Huawei swag, by joining this great community.
Join the Huawei Community Captain League!
Apart from all of the benefits that being a part of the community has, you can win some free stuff by becoming a part of the Captain League. This program is for the most enthusiastic members to play a more important role in the community. In the Captain League, there are roles for the following positions:
- Moderator
- Content Crew
- Social Admin
Each of these roles plays a special part in improving the Huawei community. You can learn more about these roles, and how to join the Captain League here.
There are several benefits that come with joining this program. Being one of the team members means you will work closely with the most talented Huawei fans around the world; and will have daily communications with the official community team. Also, it means exclusive access to new products, offline events, and official promoting of your content!
Want a shot at winning some of the Huawei FreeBuds Studio? All you have to do is repost this post from the Huawei Community on Facebook. You will be entered into a lottery where you could win a free pair of these fantastic headphones.