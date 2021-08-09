Join XDA and HONOR for the launch of the Magic3 Series!

HONOR is holding its first global launch event in over two years, and this one is particularly special because not only is this HONOR’s return to the global stage as an independent company, the launch is also for the HONOR Magic3 Series!

Those who follow smartphones should be aware that the Magic series does not follow a traditional annual release cycle — the last Magic device was released in 2018 — because HONOR wants to ensure each new Magic bring meaningful innovations, and the HONOR Magic3 Series is set to do just that.

We at XDA are excited to partner with HONOR to celebrate this event with a live stream watch party. Our team – including Editor in chief Mishaal, Senior Editor Ben and Video Host TK – will watch the HONOR Magic3 Series launch event in real-time and provide commentary and insights. Best of all, there will be giveaways for HONOR fans who watch with us.

Although the launch is still days away, HONOR has over the past few weeks teased some exciting details about the HONOR Magic3 Series: it will be one of the first phones in the world to run on the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, and it will also introduce never-before-seen capabilities in the area of cinematic videography. There’s a lot more information that won’t be revealed until the launch event, so tune in to see what HONOR has in store and win some giveaway prizes!

This post is sponsored by HONOR. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.