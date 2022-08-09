Make the Community Stronger and Give Back: Become a Mod on XDA

Are you an active member of the XDA community? This is your chance to give back to the community while creating an environment that contributes to Android development. If you have at least 500 posts on the forums and have an account that has been around for more than a year, you are in a good position to apply to be a part of the Moderator team!

Apply to be a part of the Moderator team here.

On XDA, we have a small army of volunteer Moderators who spend their free time cleaning up spam, acting on reported posts, keeping the site organized, and helping people in the community. Since XDA’s founding in 2002, it has been our Moderators that have made the site a hospitable place for phone development, customization, and the formation of new friends. Our Mods do it out of love for the site, for the Community, and because they are obsessed with phones and technology.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As the number of devices on XDA grows, so does our need for Moderators. We’re putting out a call for anyone interested in being a Mod!

What does the “job” entail?

Acting on reported posts

Deleting spam

Moving threads to proper sections (to keep things tidy!)

Helping users

Resolving conflict

What’s in it for you, you may ask? Well, as mentioned, this is a volunteer position, but being a Moderator on XDA means being a part of the biggest, most influential phone development site on the internet. Also, Moderators get access to our Ad-free template, which loads much faster than what everyone else uses, and when we roll out new site features, Mods get to test them out first. Mods also participate and contribute towards policy and site changes.

So what are you waiting for?

Click to Apply!