There's no end to the number of note-taking software applications available to users today, but Joplin is among the best. It's an open-source alternative to tools like Evernote or Notion, with cross-platform support between Mac, Windows, and even Linux, secure encryption, and complete offline functionality. You can even access notes on the go through iOS and Android. Joplin has numerous community-made extensions that make it even better and enhance the overall user experience. These are some of the best Joplin plugins you can get your hands on right now. Many Joplin plugins can be installed from within the application just by going to the Settings menu, while others can be downloaded from GitHub.

5 Rich Markdown

An easier-on-the-eyes alternative