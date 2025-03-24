Joplin, the open-source note-taking and to-do app, is a powerhouse for organization and productivity. While many users appreciate its core functionalities, they are often unaware of the depth of its customization capabilities. Let’s go over Joplin’s best-kept secrets, the power-user techniques that will streamline your workflow, boost your productivity, and, ultimately, change the way you interact with your notes.

7 Change Joplin look

Give it a neat makeover

The default Joplin UI won’t win any design awards. It feels and looks dated compared to modern solutions like Craft, Bear, Ulysses, and more. However, this is where Joplin's extensibility shines. A vibrant Joplin community has developed a plethora of theme plugins that can completely revamp the application's aesthetic.

You can head to the Joplin plugin library on the web, filter it based on themes, and pick a relevant option for your profile. I have installed a macOS theme that looks way better than the default one.

6 Self-host Joplin

Even on Raspberry Pi

Beyond relying on cloud storage providers like OneDrive or Dropbox, you have the option to self-host your Joplin data. This gives you unparalleled control over your data and eliminates reliance on third-party cloud providers.

While Joplin's default sync options are convenient, self-hosting offers a level of privacy and customization that many power users demand. You can set it up on a dedicated server, a virtual private server, or even a humble Raspberry Pi.

A Raspberry Pi, with its low power consumption and small footprint, is an ideal candidate for self-hosting Joplin Server. You can create a dedicated note-taking server that runs 24/7, accessible from any device. This flexibility allows you to seamlessly integrate Joplin into your personal infrastructure. Check out our top reasons to self-host Joplin on Raspberry Pi.

5 Set reminders

Stay on top of your tasks

While Joplin isn’t a full-fledged task management system like Todoist or Things, its built-in reminders functionality comes in handy in several situations. Suppose you have meeting notes with action items and project deadlines, you can now set a reminder right before an important client call and refer to relevant details.

You can simply click the checkmark option at the top and create a note with required action items and other details. Now, click the bell icon in the top-right corner and pick a date and time to receive an alert.

They're perfect for those moments when you need a simple reminder without the complexity of a full-fledged task manager. For example, you can use it to remind yourself about reviewing a note again in a week or to remind yourself to call someone based on the notes you have taken during a meeting.

4 Change application layout

Customize Joplin like a pro

Joplin allows you to customize its layout to suit your individual workflow. You no longer need to settle with the default arrangement. You can rearrange panels, hide elements, and tweak the application's appearance to maximize your efficiency.

Launch Joplin, head to View at the top, and select Change application layout. You can use the displayed arrow keys to arrange different parts of Joplin at your convenience.

3 Insert drawing

Thanks to plugins