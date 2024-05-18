Jsaux USB-C to USB-C Cable $5 $10 Save $5 Now's a great time to upgrade your cables or just buy new ones, with this set of 100W USB-C cables that comes in at a phenomenal price of just $5 for a limited time. $5 at Amazon

There are a lot of different options if you've ever shopped around for some new USB cables. While you can always go with some cheap random option and save yourself a couple of bucks, you're going to be setting yourself up for a headache somewhere down the line with a cable that's not going to last and has subpar performance. Now, these USB-C cables from Jsaux are different, coming from a trusted brand, offering excellent construction and durability, along with lots of power.

Best of all, for a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for far less than retail, as they come in at their lowest price to date with a fantastic discount that knocks 50% off. Now, in order to get this discount, you're going to need to clip the digital coupon on the main product page that will save 30% off. Then when you head to the check out page, be sure to use the promo code "JSCC0057BK" to save an additional 20%. This should bring your total down to just $5 for the cables.

What's great about these Jsaux cables?

Not only do these cables look good, but they also offer lots of features as well, with the most important being the 100W charging speed. This means that these cables are rated to charge up to 100W, which is more than enough to power most smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. Of course, just make sure you're pairing it with a charger that can output that much, and if your charger doesn't, don't worry, you can pick one up for a good price.

In addition to awesome power, these cables look great thanks to the woven material used that protects the outer cable and the sleek transparent tips that give them a little bit of elegance. Furthermore, you're also getting some added durability points here with Jsaux utilizing

an aluminum connector that will provide more durability, with claims that it can survive over 20,000 bends.

Of course, the big draw here is going to be the price, as it comes with a fantastic discount that takes 50% off the usual price. Of course, there are some hoops to jump through but nothing major. Just make sure you clip the digital coupon on the product page to save 30%. Then use promo code "JSCC0057BK" to save an additional 20% during check out.