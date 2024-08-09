The best PC gaming handhelds aren't upgradable in many ways, but it's quite easy to expand the storage of a device like a Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally. There are configurable storage options available at checkout, built-in microSD card slots for quick-and-easy expansion, and upgradable internal SSDs. You can save quite a fair bit of cash by purchasing a lower storage configuration and figuring out how to expand it later. In fact, that's exactly what I did during this year's Steam Summer Sale. I bought a 64GB Steam Deck LCD for under $300 and planned to solve the storage limitations sometime down the road.

Well, flash forward a few weeks and I haven't gotten around to it yet. I bought a 512GB microSD card as a stopgap solution, and now I've spent some time with the Jsaux 6-in-1 docking station with an M.2 SSD enclosure. It's a USB-C dock that gives you five ports, including an HDMI port and a Gigabit Ethernet port, plus a stand for your gaming handheld. However, the docking station's calling card is certainly the internal M.2 SSD enclosure that lets you expand the storage of your Steam Deck or ROG Ally without opening it up. It's a great option for people who want a large game library while at home, but it won't satisfy those looking for a portable Steam Deck dock.

About this review: Jsaux provided a 6-in-1 docking station with M.2 SSD enclosure, plus a 2TB SSD, for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Versatile dock JSAUX Docking Station with M.2 SSD enclosure A convenient way to upgrade your handheld's storage 8 / 10 $100 $130 Save $30 This 6-in-1 docking station adds five ports to your gaming handheld, but also a convenient M.2 enclosure that works with the most common SSD sizes. It's fantastic way to increase your Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally's storage, and add ports along the way. However, the bulky form factor means that this isn't the most portable docking station. Pros M.2 SSD enclosure is fast and works great with the Steam Deck

HDMI port with up to 4K, 60Hz or 2K, 120Hz support is great for desk setups

100W power delivery support Cons Buying the SSD add-ons from Jsaux will get expensive

Not the most portable docking station

Not compatible with Asus ROG Ally X, Ayaneo handhelds, or Lenovo Legion Go $90 at Amazon $100 at JSAUX

Pricing, specs, and availability

Jsaux's 6-in-1 docking station with M.2 SSD enclosure has been out for a while now, and you can either buy it from the company directly or pick it up on Amazon. The dock itself retails for $130, but it's on sale for $100 at Jsaux, and it's priced at $90 on Amazon. Jsaux also sells bundles that include 1TB or 2TB SSDs pre-installed for $150 and $210, respectively. This docking station will work with the Steam Deck, Steam Deck OLED, and Asus ROG Ally.

JSAUX Docking Station with M.2 SSD enclosure Ports 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB-C PD 100W, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI USB Power Delivery 100W Power supply included 65W charger Max display res. 4K@60Hz / 2K@120Hz Dimensions 5.51"L x 2.63"W x 1.1"H Supported SSD sizes M.2 2230 / 2242/ 2260 / 2280 Expand

What I like

The SSD enclosure is stealthy, convenient, and fast

Close

The first thing I wanted to test was the M.2 SSD enclosure's performance, which supports SSDs in M.2 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 sizes. My review unit was bundled with a 2TB SSD from Jsaux, and it's not a name-brand model. That only made me more curious (and skeptical) of how fast the docking station and SSD enclosure would be. So, I decided to format the SSD for the Steam Deck using Valve's quick toggle, and this worked flawlessly. Then, I started to download Rise of the Tomb Raider from scratch, carefully watching the network speeds and disk activity as the download progressed.

I used the Jsaux dock both to connect to my home Gigabit Ethernet network and to the included M.2 SSD, and the drive kept pace with my network speeds.

Surprisingly, the entire 25GB download took under 10 minutes and the dock worked great. I used the Jsaux dock both to connect to my home Gigabit Ethernet network and to the included M.2 SSD, and the drive kept pace with my network speeds. Often, if a drive or enclosure isn't fast enough, you'll see network usage slow to a crawl while the SSD's writing activities try to catch up. That wasn't the case here at all, as the Jsaux enclosure and bundled SSD hit disk usage speeds exceeding 700Mbps during the download. That's about as fast as my network, so the accessory wasn't a bottleneck. Honestly, aside from formatting the drive, the entire experience felt like I was just downloading a game to my Steam Deck normally.

It has all the ports you need for a desk setup, too

The caveat that comes with the Jsaux dock as an expandable storage solution is that it's not very portable. You'll only have access to the games stored on the external SSD when docked, most likely at a desk or living room setup. The good news is that the dock provides more value than just expanding your storage — it adds five extra ports, too. It starts with the HDMI port, which supports either 4K, 60Hz or 2K, 120Hz output. So, you'll get access to a larger game library and a larger screen when docked if you pair this accessory with a TV or monitor.

The good news is that the dock provides more value than just expanding your storage — it adds five extra ports, too.

I also love that there's a Gigabit Ethernet port here, since Wi-Fi is a major bottleneck that can affect your competitiveness in multiplayer games while using a handheld device. The dock also has two USB-A ports and a USB-C port for 100W power delivery. There's a 65W power adapter in the box, so you'll need to bring your own to take advantage of the full 100W potential. However, the Steam Deck is capped at 45W anyway, so that might not matter. The 65W charger will be enough to power up the Asus ROG Ally, too.

What I don't like

It's bulky and only works best with a few gaming handhelds

Really, the only downsides that come with this dock are portability and compatibility. It'll work great with the Steam Deck, Steam Deck OLED, and Asus ROG Ally. However, we tried it with the ROG Ally X, and it was not a good fit. It won't fit the Lenovo Legion Go or Ayaneo handhelds, either. There is a Jsaux 6-in-1 docking station made just for the Ally X, though. Aside from niche compatibility, this dock is also heavy and bulky. I wouldn't buy it for anything other than use at a desk or media center.

Really, the only downsides that come with this dock are portability and compatibility.

Price is another consideration. If you want to upgrade your storage on a budget, either a microSD card or a hardware SSD swap will be more cost-effective solutions. This dock costs about $100, and you'll have to add the cost of an SSD on top of that.

Should you buy the Jsaux docking station with SSD enclosure?

You should buy the Jsaux 6-in-1 docking station with M.2 SSD enclosure if:

You have a Steam Deck, Steam Deck OLED, or Asus ROG Ally

You need to expand your storage while docked

You don't need ports and storage that you can take with you

You should NOT buy the Jsaux 6-in-1 docking station with M.2 SSD enclosure if:

You have an ROG Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go, or Ayaneo handheld

You'd rather upgrade the SSD inside your current handheld

You need a docking station portable enough to take with you on the go

Buying a docking station with an SSD enclosure, like this one from Jsaux, is a nice way to upgrade storage and ports with one accessory. It isn't the cheapest way to upgrade your ports or storage separately, but the convenience factor can't be understated. Especially when paired with large SSD sizes, like 1TB or 2TB, the advantages of the Jsaux docking station over a microSD card really become apparent. However, you'll have to reconcile with the fact that your extra games won't come with you on the road.