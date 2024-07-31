There's a lot to like about the new Asus ROG Ally X, and it's already shaping up to be one of our favorite PC gaming handhelds . However, buyers might not like that the new, thicker build of the ROG Ally X will make it incompatible with certain docking stations and stands. Luckily, Jsaux thought of that ahead of time, and it's already selling a 6-in-1 docking station designed specifically for the new ROG Ally X. After spending more than a week using it alongside Asus' flagship gaming handhelds, it's not just great for the ROG Ally X — it's great for any gaming handheld, period.

The thing that makes the Jsaux 6-in-1 docking station stand out to me is its detachable design. The USB-C hub is actually separate from the docking stand, so you can separate them for travel, or for use with another device — like a laptop or tablet. This immediately makes the handheld more versatile, and that's a fantastic trait. That means you can buy this docking station, which has USB ports, power delivery, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet, and use it with all your devices.

About this review: Jsaux provided a 6-in-1 multifunctional docking station for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

The plastic window holds customizable cards, and includes a carbon fiber-like insert

You get six essential ports, including an HDMI port for 4K video and a Gigabit Ethernet jack

Pricing, specs, and availability

Jsaux recently launched the multifunctional docking station, timing it up with the release of the Asus ROG Ally X. It'll fit that gaming handheld and many others, including the ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Lenovo Legion Go. Plus, the USB dock is separate from the stand, which is excellent for portability and versatility. You can purchase it now, directly from Jsaux, for $46.

JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station Ports 1x USB-C port for connecting to the handheld device, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), 1x Gigabit Ethernet (1000Mbps), 1x HDMI (4K@120Hz), 1x USB-C (PD 100W input) USB Power Delivery Yes, 100W Power supply included No Max display res. 4K, 120Hz Price 46 Dimensions Dock: 108 x 33 x 31mm Dock + Stand: 125 x 85 x 49mm Expand

What I like

The design and build quality is excellent, and portability is a huge plus

Close

Build quality can be hit-or-miss with Jsaux docking stations — the company's 12-in-1 version was particularly brittle and creaky — but I can report that this 6-in-1 docking station is excellent. It's made out of sturdy plastic, a nice braided cable, and features a clear window for style points. Jsaux ships the dock with a carbon fiber-like insert in the window, but the idea is that you can design your own insert for personalization. It's a cool concept that gives users a classy way to customize their docking station.

After trying it out, I immediately wondered why no one else thought of this before.

Jsaux's 6-in-1 docking station comes in two parts: the stand and the USB-C hub. Essentially, you get a rectangular-shaped USB-C dongle that is more akin to one you'd use with a laptop than ones we typically see made for gaming handhelds. When you pair the USB-C hub with the included stand, it transforms into a true gaming handheld docking station. After trying it out, I immediately wondered why no one else thought of this before. Now, you can buy the 6-in-1 docking station and use it with all your devices — including phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming handhelds.

While this docking station is designed to fit the ROG Ally X, you can use it with most gaming handhelds, including the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go. The only difference will be the angle that the handheld sits at — thicker devices will be straighter, and thinner ones will rest at a lower angle.

It provides all the essential ports for your gaming handhelds