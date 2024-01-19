Plenty of USB docking stations are out there pushing the boundaries of what can be connected with a single cable. The best docks available have support for Thunderbolt 4, multiple external displays, multi-gigabit Ethernet speeds, and much more. But not everyone needs all that in a docking station. In fact, owners of great PC gaming handhelds might just need to connect to a few peripherals to transform a device like the Asus ROG Ally or Steam Deck into a full desk setup.

That's exactly what Jsaux's 7-in-1 docking station aims to help gaming handheld owners do. The dock isn't the flashiest, but it has a nice build and decent specifications. It can connect to up to two external monitors, as well as Ethernet and USB accessories. You get all that, which I'd consider the essentials of a gaming handheld dock, for around $60. If that's all you need, this Jsaux docking station is a great starting point for your gaming handheld setup.

About this review: Jsaux sent me the 7-in-1 docking station for review. The company did not have input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Jsaux 7-in-1 Docking Station for gaming handhelds Great starter dock All the essentials at a reasonable cost 7.5 / 10 The Jsaux 7-in-1 Docking Station is a great starting point for expanding your gaming handheld. It lets you connect your device to two external displays, an Ethernet connection, and USB accessories. It isn't the fastest or most feature-rich dock, but it offers all the essentials at a reasonable price point. Ports HDMI, DisplayPort, 3x USB 3.2 ports, Ethernet, 1x USB-C input USB Power Delivery 100W Power supply included No Max display res. 4K, 60Hz or 2K, 120Hz (one display); 4K, 60Hz (two displays) Price $60 Dimensions 150*67*28mm Pros Great build quality with aluminum and rubber materials

Supports two external displays at 4K 60Hz

Offers Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2, and 100W power delivery Cons No USB-C ports aside from PD input

Having one HDMI port and one DP port is inconvenient

It isn't compatible with every handheld $60 at Amazon $60 at JSAUX

Pricing and availability

Jsaux's 7-in-1 docking station is marketed as a dock for the Steam Deck in ROG Ally, but it'll work with other handhelds that fit in its stand. The dock retails for $60 and is available on Amazon and Jsaux's website. At the time of writing, you can save $7 by purchasing the docking station directly from Jsaux, making it an even better value. It's worth noting you might equal to or more than those savings on shipping charges, though.

What I like

The design and build quality are exactly what I want at this price

Close

Before checking out this 7-in-1 docking station, I reviewed Jsaux's 12-in-1 RGB dock. That dock had a cheap build quality and featured too much brittle plastic, so I couldn't recommend it. I'm happy to report that Jsaux's 7-in-1 docking station couldn't be more different. This dock is made of high-quality aluminum and has rubber padding to keep your gaming handheld from moving around on the stand. The right-angle USB-C connector plugs into your handheld. It is the perfect length and is enclosed in aluminum, which should help for durability.

This dock is made of high-quality aluminum and has rubber padding to keep your gaming handheld from moving around on the stand.

It's fairly flat and inconspicuous, so it won't look out of place on your desk. The form factor isn't great for travel and is better suited to becoming a permanent fixture of a desk setup.

The included ports are just enough for a starter setup

You might think that Jsaux's docking station looks like a bunch of others compatible with gaming handhelds, and that's true. In fact, the dock looks quite similar to the Ugreen Steam Deck dock I reviewed last month. Regardless, it's on the inside where the Jsaux 7-in-1 dock stands out. It's one of the few docking stations in this form factor that offer connection with two external displays. There is one HDMI port and one DisplayPort 1.4 port that enables your gaming handheld to power two displays at 4K resolution and 60Hz.

To me, support for two external displays is something I'd call an "essential" feature for USB docks in 2024. Dual monitor setups have proliferated in the consumer market and are used by far more types of people than gamers and enthusiasts. You will want to be able to use your gaming handheld with everything in your setup, including dual monitors. This one feature makes the Jsaux 7-in-1 docking station a solution for a much wider subset of users, and you don't have to pay a premium for it.

This one feature makes the Jsaux 7-in-1 docking station a solution for a much wider subset of users, and you don't have to pay a premium for it.

Outside of dual monitor support, the Jsaux isn't anything special. But again, that isn't necessarily bad, as it provides all that most will need. There's a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB 3.2 USB-A ports, and a USB-C port that can deliver 100W of power. If I'm nitpicking, at least one USB-C output port would've been nice. However, a lot of desktop peripherals still use USB-A, so some people won't even notice the omission.

What I don't like

Splitting display outputs into HDMI and DP never makes much sense

I praised the Jsaux 7-in-1 docking station for supporting two external monitors, but offering that support via one HDMI port and one DP port hardly makes sense. More often than not, people with dual monitor setups will either use HDMI or DP for both monitors. By splitting the output ports into HDMI and DP, you're all but guaranteeing users have to buy an adapter of some sort. If Jsaux either picked HDMI or DP, at least some users wouldn't need an adapter. I've said this before and will continue to say it until dock manufacturers get the hint.

It won't work with every gaming handheld on the market

Another thing worth mentioning is that this docking station won't work with every gaming handheld on the market. It's confirmed to work with the Steam Deck, Steam Deck OLED, and ROG Ally — the latter of which I tested for this review. It might fit the Lenovo Legion Go, but that handheld is bigger and might not fit in the stand properly. Jsaux has explained that Ayaneo handhelds are incompatible with this docking station.

Now that the list of great gaming handhelds includes more than just the Steam Deck, compatibility needs to get better across the board. I understand the issue, which is that handhelds of different sizes and thicknesses might need different levels of support in a docking station. But the thing is, we've already solved this issue in other products. The best mobile gaming controllers come with silicone pads in multiple sizes that ensure your smartphone will fit inside the controller. This allows one controller to fit a wide variety of phones in various shapes and sizes.

A similar approach would work for docking stations, allowing docks like this one to work with more products. For now, you'll need to make sure your gaming handheld is compatible before buying the Jsaux 7-in-1 dock.

Should you buy the Jsaux 7-in-1 Docking Station?

You should buy the Jsaux 7-in-1 docking station if:

You want an affordable docking station that provides all the essentials

You want to connect a gaming handheld to two external monitors

You want a dock that will stay on your desk

You should NOT buy the Jsaux 7-in-1 docking station if:

You need more and higher-bandwidth ports

You have a gaming handheld that won't fit

You want a portable docking station that you can easily throw in a bag

I've reviewed a lot of docking stations lately, from inexpensive ones to others costing hundreds of dollars. There might not be a better-value docking station for gaming handhelds than the Jsaux 7-in-1 dock. It's priced between $50 and $60, depending on the sale, which is pretty standard for even basic USB-C hubs. For that price, you can power two external displays, connect to wired networking, use multiple USB 3.2 accessories, and give your handheld 100W power delivery. If you want all the essentials in a gaming handheld dock, you won't find a better bang-for-your-buck solution than this one.