JSAUX OmniCase 7-in-1 USB C Hub Use coupon code "FSMK2JES" for 40% off $26 $65 Save $39 If you've been looking for a compact USB-C hub for your Steam Deck or similar device, this Jsaux 7-in-1 hub is going to be the perfect option. It comes with a variety of cables and is now priced well below retail at 60% off. $26 at Amazon

PC gaming handhelds have taken the world by storm with Valve's Steam Deck leading the pack, along with other great entries from the likes of Ayaneo, Lenovo, Asus, and others. Now, what makes these devices so alluring is the fact that you can take your PC gaming with you while you're on the go. Of course, versatility is another huge draw and a USB-C hub is the perfect way to expand its capabilities.

Although there are plenty of great USB-C hubs, this Jsaux 7-in-1 is a fantastic option thanks to its compact size, port selection, and its inclusion of necessary cables. While it typically comes priced at $64.99, it can be had for far less right now thanks to a massive discount that knocks 60% off, dropping the price down to just $25.99 for a limited time. So if you've been looking for a USB-C hub, this is going to be the one for you.

What's great about the Jsaux OmniCase 7-in-1 USB-C hub?

The thing that makes this USB-C hub unique is that it comes with all the cables you'd need in a compact package. So whether you're using this at home or taking it with you on the go, you'll know you'll have everything you need to connect to your devices without any added bulk. When it comes to the included accessories, you're going to get a USB-C to USB-C cable, USB-C to Lightning cable, USB-C to USB-C female adapter, Micro USB to USB-C female adapter, and a SIM ejection tool.

As far as port selection goes, you're getting a USB-C port with support for 100W Power Delivery, along with an SD and microSD card slot, two USB-A ports, USB-C, HDMI, and Ethernet. For the most part, this is a great selection of ports, and can come in handy if you're looking to connect accessories. While this is marketed for use with popular PC gaming handhelds, you can also use this USB-C hub with laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Overall, this device does it all, making it a great companion accessory for most devices.

In order to get the discount, make sure to clip the digital coupon for 20% off and use the coupon code "FSMK2JES" during checkout to save an additional 40%. At its newly discounted price, you really can't miss, making this USB-C hub a must-have if you want something that's versatile and portable. Just make sure to get it while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.