JSAUX Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Magnetic Wireless Charger Save 46% with promo code "I7YX7IC3" $16 $30 Save $14 JSAUX is known for its excellent accessories for the Steam Deck, and now it's released a magnetic smartphone stand that can wirelessly charge your phone and also double as a portable speaker. $16 at Amazon

There are a lot of great MagSafe wireless charging stands but this one from JSAUX takes things to another level by adding a Bluetooth speaker into the mix. Not only do you get a magnetic stand that can wirelessly charge your smartphone, but you can also use the portable speaker to stream all your favorite tunes.

Best of all, this speaker can be taken with you on the go and used to charge your phone or play music. While it's normally priced at $30, we've uncovered a deal that knocks it down to just $16 for a limited time. Just be sure to use the coupon code "I7YX7IC3" during check out to save 46% off the retail price.

For the most part, the charging stand is pretty straight forward, you can plug in the stand to an outlet and then connect your phone to the magnetic puck to have it wirelessly charge. If you're an iPhone user, all the recent models will be compatible. If you're and Android smartphone user, you're going to need to use a MagSafe adapter.

Although there are two colors options for this wireless speaker, the one that's one sale right is going to come in black. Again, just make sure to enter the special discount code to save 46% off your purchase.