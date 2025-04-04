Jsaux FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor $459 $599 Save $140 If you're looking for a way to bring two 16-inch monitors with you on the go, then the Jsaux FlipGo portable dual monitor is going to be a fantastic option. For a limited time, you can score a hefty discount that drops it down to its lowest price. $459 at Amazon

There's no better solution than a portable monitor if you need to expand your screen real estate while on the go. And while there are plenty of great options to choose from, we think this one from Jsaux is going to offer something a little different thanks to its dual monitor configuration.

And while it's normally priced at $599, it can now be had for much less, thanks to a hefty discount that drops it down to just $459. The only catch is that you need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to unlock the special price. You'll get a discount for being a Prime member, and then you can take the price down further by clipping the digital coupon that knocks an additional 15% off.

What's great about Jsaux FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor?

As you can tell, this portable monitor is a little different thanks to its dual monitor configuration. You get two 16-inch 2.5K displays with a 100% sRGB color gamut and a max brightness that can reach up to 500 nits. In addition, the monitor offers excellent connectivity, with three USB-C ports, two USB-A, and a Mini HDMI connection.

For the most part, things look pretty good when it comes to this monitor. You get excellent compatibility with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux. While we didn't get a chance to review this particular model, we did review the 13-inch version and found that the display quality was pretty good, the built-in hinge was solid, and it was really easy to set up and connect.

As far as some of the downsides, well, we didn't like the large bezels that surround the monitors, but when in use, these are hardly noticeable since they are on the outer edges of the displays. Of course, we also didn't like the price, but with this discount, you're getting this dual monitor setup for a steep discount when compared to its retail price.

While it's quite unique, we think that this dual monitor setup can be useful for most people. And at this promotional price of $459, it's worth taking a look. With that said, if you're not fully convinced, we do have some other great portable monitor suggestions that we think that are worth taking a look at.