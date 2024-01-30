Multi-display workstations are superb for productivity, but some people don't like to be chained to a desk. There are, of course, laptops that can be used to work from practically anywhere. The trade-off in those scenarios is that most people will be limited to one or two screens, with the latter being possible with great portable monitors. However, Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i set a new standard last year for mobile productivity. Now, Jsaux has developed a portable dual monitor that attempts to bring that same experience to just about any laptop.

The FlipGo Dual Portable Monitor is just a Kickstarter project for now, and it lacks some refinement as a result. But, the fact that it is a Kickstarter project means that early backers can reserve the FlipGo monitor at a price that feels too good to be true. During my time with the FlipGo monitor, I was shocked at how much more productive I was thanks to the triple-screen setup. Since each screen is only 13.5 inches, I could also bring this setup to places where a 15 or 16-inch monitor would be too cumbersome.

You should always exercise caution when backing a Kickstarter project, and that's true in this case. I can't say that I would recommend FlipGo to everyone, but I can say that it finally made my MacBook Air as useful as my Yoga Book 9i. If you're willing to deal with some first-generation flaws to get an affordable and portable dual monitor, it might be worth giving FlipGo a shot.

About this review: Jsaux sent me the FlipGo 13.5-inch Pro Edition dual monitor for review. The company had no input and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Jsaux FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor Portable dual screens It's solid for the early Kickstarter pricing 6.5 / 10 Jsaux is launching a Kickstarter project for its FlipGo portable dual monitor, offering two 13.5-inch or 16-inch displays. The portable monitor allows you to use a triple-screen setup on the go, and it's quite useful. However, some parts of it feel like a prototype, and it is. With that said, if you want a portable dual monitor and are willing to give up a bit of refinement for low cost, this might be worth backing. Screen Size 2x 13.5-inch displays Resolution 2256 x 1504 Aspect Ratio 3:2 Refresh Rate 60Hz Ports 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C (data), 2x USB-C (video), 1x mini HDMI Touchscreen Technology Optional Screen Brightness 400 nits (typical) Weight 2.56 pounds Mounting Options Magnetic VESA adapter, folio cover, stand Pros The display quality is pretty good, and I can't see individual pixels

Moving the hinge feels smooth and natural

It's easy to connect to a laptop and doesn't draw that much power Cons The protrusion on the bottom of the main display is a miss

The bezels are massive

Pricing and availability

Jsaux is launching the FlipGo Dual Portable Monitor via a Kickstarter campaign. You can back the campaign and reserve a FlipGo Dual Portable Monitor starting today, but it will be months before the device actually ships. There are five different FlipGo models: 13.5-inch standard, 13.5-inch standard with touch screen, 13.5-inch Pro Edition, 16-inch standard with touch screen, and 16-inch Pro Edition. The Pro versions of the FlipGo monitor support UltraView mode and Display Link, whereas the standard editions do not.

You can view the full pricing chart below:

Model/Edition Super Early Bird Early Bird Kickstarter Retail Price Official Retail Price 13.5'' Standard $329(Limited 50pcs) $379(Limited 300 pcs) $399 $559 13.5'' Standard with Touchscreen $379(Limited 150 pcs) $429(Limited 500 pcs) $459 $599 13.5'' Pro $379(Limited 50pcs) $429(Limited 300 pcs) $459 $599 16'' Standard with Touchscreen $479(Limited 150pcs) $549(Limited 500 pcs) $599 $699 16'' Pro $479(Limited 50pcs) $549(Limited 300 pcs) $599 $699

This review was written based on an engineering sample of the Jsaux FlipGo portable dual monitor. Some things may change before the final production of the device, and some issues might get fixed before it ships.

Design

Looking at the FlipGo's design, it feels like a prototype

Close

Kickstarter projects are usually somewhat unrefined, which is true of the FlipGo monitor's design. The portable monitor is fairly thin, measuring 0.63 inches when folded. The build quality feels high, thanks to a good mix of metal and plastic. There's an aluminum alloy casing that gives the FlipGo monitor a sturdy build, and you'll find silicone and plastic in other places. There are only two main indicators that the FlipGo monitor isn't just another laptop.

The FlipGo portable monitor looks like it has a chunk missing from the bottom, leaving the device unbalanced.

Before opening up the device, you'll immediately notice the protrusions from the bottom of the monitor and from the hinges. The FlipGo portable monitor looks like it has a chunk missing from the bottom, leaving the device unbalanced. Jsaux says this design choice accommodates the built-in USB hub, which juts out from half the bottom of the FlipGo. What I don't understand is why Jsaux didn't just extend the USB hub's protrusion uniformly across the bottom of FlipGo to make it rest flat on desks and tables. Separately, the hinges stick out from the side of the device, but this isn't much of an issue and presumably makes FlipGo more durable.

When you're using one of the FlipGo accessories with the dual portable monitor, this isn't a problem at all. For example, the folio stand that comes with the FlipGo monitor has a magnetic portion that fills the dead space on the bottom of the monitor. However, I found myself using FlipGo most often in "laptop mode," when one screen is completely flat, and the other is positioned like a laptop display. In this mode, the FlipGo monitor doesn't lay flat unless you bring the folio along with you — a choice that nearly doubles the FlipGo's thickness.

I got around this by running the FlipGo's display cables underneath the monitor, thus leveling it out. Still, this strange design choice is the one that shifts my view of the FlipGo from a serious product to more of a prototype.

Displays

The screens have good visual quality, but could be brighter

Close

The displays are a subjective part of the FlipGo dual monitor experience because people who don't like matte displays probably won't like this product. The screens feature anti-reflective plastic covers on top in place of standard glass. I think this is a good choice, as it makes the FlipGo more durable and easier to see in certain lighting conditions. The FlipGo dual portable monitor has a typical brightness of 400 nits and can reach a peak of 500 nits. For a monitor with a glossy display finish, this might not be enough. However, the matte displays on the FlipGo monitor make it easier to view when used in direct sunlight or overhead artificial lighting.

However, the matte displays on the FlipGo monitor make it easier to view when used in direct sunlight or overhead artificial lighting.

The bezels are likely to be another point of contention. The ones on the top and bottom of the FlipGo are just over a full inch thick; in 2024, they are massive. Jsaux chose to prioritize slimming the bezels between the two monitors over having uniform bezels around the two display panels, and it was the right call. When using a display setup such as this one, your eyes will gravitate to the center of the two screens. The top and bottom bezels fall into your peripheral vision, and become a non-factor. Jsaux can probably still do better here, but the bezels don't impact usability at all.

There are plenty of ways to use the FlipGo's two displays, which are each 60Hz and have a 2256 x 1504 resolution. My favorite was in laptop mode, as I said earlier, and I'll walk you through my workflow. My main laptop display always has the content I'm working on displayed on it, such as the CMS I'm using or my photo editing app. To the left is the top display of the FlipGo dual monitor, which has press releases, tech specs, project management tools, and any other resources I might need for the story I'm putting together. I keep messaging apps like Slack open on the bottom display, which is flat on the desk.

Whether you use the dual portable monitor in laptop mode or with the folio stand, there's going to be one screen that's tricky to view. Creating a setup where every screen is comfortable and easy to see is almost impossible. Essentially, I used the FlipGo mainly like a regular portable monitor, using the third display in my setup for things I'd only need to interact with occasionally. I loved this setup because I'd see messages in Slack that would typically be hidden in other desktop spaces on macOS.

I didn't like using the folio at its highest position very often because it angles the displays in a strange way. Just look at how the FlipGo is positioned when compared to the Yoga Book 9i to the left of it. While the left setup is ergonomic perfection, the right one is an ergonomic nightmare.

Connectivity

FlipGo can handle just about anything, including base Apple Silicon Macs

Jsaux went above and beyond with the FlipGo dual monitor's connectivity options. There are three ways to connect a device: USB-C 1, USB-C 2, and mini HDMI. The two USB-C ports are used for different things, and icons on the FlipGo identify which display standards they support. USB-C 1 uses DisplayPort alt mode, while USB-C 2 uses DisplayLink. To use the latter option, you'll need to install DisplayLink Manager software. These options mean you can use FlipGo with just about anything, including base M-series Macs that would otherwise not support more than one external display.

So, I was able to get two 13.5-inch monitors connected to my MacBook Air without DisplayLink, which is an impressive feat.

But that's not how I used the FlipGo dual monitor with my M2 MacBook Air. Instead, I employed a feature that Jsaux calls UltraView. Essentially, UltraView on the FlipGo monitors tells connected devices to treat the two displays as a single screen. So, I was able to get two 13.5-inch monitors connected to my MacBook Air without DisplayLink, which is an impressive feat.

On the other side of the FlipGo portable monitor, you'll find two USB-A ports and one USB-C port — these function as a USB hub, connecting you to things like a keyboard and mouse. There's also a menu and power button that lets you change some of the displays' settings, such as color temperature.

Should you buy the Jsaux FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor?

You should buy the Jsaux FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor if:

You're okay with putting money into a Kickstarter project

You want two extra displays on the go

You want an affordable portable dual monitor setup

You should NOT buy the Jsaux FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor if:

You would rather wait or pay more for a more refined experience

A single portable monitor is enough

You have a lot of money to spend

There are plenty of fantastic portable monitors out there that are more complete consumer products than the FlipGo dual portable monitor. In fact, we reviewed the DuoOne portable dual monitor a few months ago, and even that Kickstarter project is more refined than FlipGo. However, the DuoOne's early bird price is $700, and that's the key here. Jsaux's FlipGo dual portable monitor is cheaper than any other dual portable monitor of its size and quality. That means people looking for a triple-screen setup on the go might be able to get past the FlipGo's flaws for cost savings.

As a reviewer, I'm hesitant to recommend the Jsaux FlipGo — at least in its first-generation state — to most people. Only those who are very aware of the fact that FlipGo lacks polish in some areas should back this product. As a power user, my mobile workflow has been vastly improved by adding the FlipGo dual portable monitor.