Gaming handhelds are a perfect way to kill time while traveling, and the best ones can play AAA gaming titles on-the-go. But while gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally are built well, you'll still want to make sure these expensive devices stay safe and last a long time. That's where the best ROG Ally cases come in, offering extra protection and sometimes bringing extra features as well. Amidst an assortment of ROG Ally cases, one stands out, and that's the Jsaux ModCase.

While most cases for the ROG Ally are padded carrying cases or sleeves, the Jsaux ModCase is a two-part case that features a soft grip case and a hard plastic travel case. This combination helps the ModCase stay slim and helps your ROG Ally stay protected — even while you're using it. There are also a few extras included, like a kickstand and modular velcro straps, with varying degrees of usefulness. But Jsaux gets the basics right, and sells the ModCase for just $30, making it a must-have for ROG Ally owners. I bought the official ROG Ally travel case from Asus, and I'm ditching it for the Jsaux ModCase.

About this review: This review was written after a week of testing a ModCase provided by Jsaux. The company did not have input in this review, and did not see its contents before publishing.

JSAUX ModCase for ROG Ally Great ROG Ally case An excellent case for traveling 8.5 / 10 Jsaux's ModCase is a hard-shell protective case for the Asus ROG Ally that adds protection and functionality. It's smaller than a padded case or sleeve, and packs extra features like a built-in kickstand. Best of all, it keeps the aesthetic of your ROG Ally intact. Materials Plastic Number of Color/Pattern Options 1 What's Included Protective case, travel cover, 2x velcro straps. Pros The case is slim while adding a lot of protection

It has ample vents for great thermal performance

The case looks great, matching the white ROG Ally aesthetic Cons The ROG Ally felt slightly less comfortable with the case installed

The kickstand has magnets that are too sensitive

Pricing and availability

The Jsaux ModCase for the ROG Ally retails for $30, and you can get it directly from Jsaux at the company's website. The case is unavailable on Amazon at the time of publishing, but it could be restocked in the future. It only comes in one color, white, and features a design that matches the look of the ROG Ally. There are ModCase versions for other gaming handhelds, like the Steam Deck, but these differ in design and feature set. As such, this review only covers the ROG Ally version.

What I like

The case provides nearly full coverage while staying slim

Close

While thick sleeves and padded cases for gaming handhelds are protective, they're a headache to use when you're traveling. Whether you're in a car, on a train, or on a plane, space is usually quite restricted. That can make pulling out a gaming handheld more trouble than it's worth, which I found to be the case on two cross-country flights with the official Asus ROG Ally travel case. When I swapped that case for the Jsaux ModCase on the same flights from Arizona to New York, that all changed.

The Jsaux ModCase adds only millimeters of thickness to my ROG Ally, making it easy to slip into a bag while traveling.

The two-part design of the ModCase makes it arguably as protective as a sleeve without the bulk. There's a soft grip case that slips onto your ROG Ally and is intended to stay there, providing a base level of protection that can be enjoyed even while playing with it. On top of that goes a travel cover, which is made out of hard plastic and protects the display, joysticks, buttons, triggers, and more. The Jsaux ModCase adds only millimeters of thickness to my ROG Ally, making it easy to slip into a bag while traveling.

Detaching and attaching the plastic cover is quick and easy

Pulling out the ROG Ally and using it is easier with the Jsaux ModCase, too. You'll need two hands to get enough leverage needed to pull off the travel cover, but that's probably a good thing. It means the travel cover won't slip off when you don't want it to, ensuring you get complete protection.

The simple benefit to this was that I used my ROG Ally more while traveling, making hours-long flights more enjoyable.

Still, it's much more convenient to pop off the hard cover of the ModCase than it is to fiddle with a larger sleeve and zipper. The simple benefit to this was that I used my ROG Ally more while traveling, making hours-long flights more enjoyable. Cases always dilute the experience of using a product slightly, as they usually get in the way. However, the ModCase finds a great balance between protection and convenience.

There's a built-in kickstand and more features, too

I was content with how the Jsaux ModCase performed as a case, but there are more features that help explain the "ModCase" name. The first is the built-in kickstand, which has some real pros and cons. The kickstand works well to prop up your ROG Ally, and features magnets that keep the kickstand from flopping around when it isn't being used. But the magnets are too strong, so simply adjusting the position of the ROG Ally with the stand in use could result in it snapping closed. Overall, the stand is a net positive, since it functions well and stays out of the way when it isn't needed.

What I don't like

The case makes the ROG Ally feel slightly less ergonomic

As slim as the ModCase is, it still adds a few millimeters of thickness to the ROG Ally. Whether this affects the experience much will depend on the person, but I was able to notice a slight difference. When holding the ROG Ally with the ModCase installed, the extra thickness around the hand grips caused some discomfort for my lower two fingers.

When holding the ROG Ally with the ModCase installed, the extra thickness around the hand grips caused some discomfort for my lower two fingers.

It's as if the nook in the controller grips where those two fingers should rest was eliminated by the extra thickness of the ModCase. For me, this was a minor issue, and it certainly isn't anything that affected gameplay. However, people who place ergonomics as their first priority in choosing a case might prefer something else.

The velcro straps are more of a gimmick than anything else

The case's final feature is the modular slots on the back of it, which connect to included velcro straps. These are designed to let you strap a power bank or USB hub to the back, and this could be useful, in theory. However, I didn't like using it in practice. The extra weight wasn't worth any added convenience, and I preferred connecting power banks and hubs with a long USB cable instead.

Should you buy the Jsaux ModCase for ROG Ally?

You should buy the Jsaux ModCase for ROG Ally if:

You want a slim hard case for your ROG Ally

You want extra features like a kickstand or velcro straps

Having quick access to your gaming handheld is a priority

You should NOT buy the Jsaux ModCase for ROG Ally if:

You don't want to add any thickness to your ROG Ally when playing it

You don't need a kickstand or modular straps

You'd rather have extra protection with a sleeve or padded case

As an ROG Ally owner, one of my favorite perks of the handheld is how you can play PC games from anywhere. I don't always have a lot of time to play games at home, but it can be great to game on the ROG Ally from a plane or train. The Jsaux ModCase is the perfect pairing for people who travel a lot with their handheld, since it's slim, protective, and convenient. I felt more confident in the ModCase keeping my ROG Ally safe due to its hard plastic design, and also found it easier to use than soft sleeves or padded cases. It's rare that both of those things can be true about a case, and at $30, the Jsaux ModCase is in must-have territory for ROG Ally owners as a result.