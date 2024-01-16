The Asus ROG Ally looks slightly different from the rest of the best PC gaming handhelds you can buy today. It's got a clean white colorway and a bunch of references to Asus' Republic of Gamers branding, which stands out compared to most other all-black handhelds. But to make your ROG Ally truly unique, you might look at the Jsaux RGB Transparent Backplate kit. It includes a transparent backplate, an RGB module, and all the parts and tools needed to complete the swap for just $40.

Before installing the backplate, I had a few concerns, perhaps ones you might share. I was worried about breaking my ROG Ally in the process, the build quality of the new backplate, and whether the transparency would match well with the all-white handheld. Thankfully, two of those concerns were resolved during installation. The process is quite easy if you have even minor experience working inside computers, and the build quality is great as well. I'm still not convinced that the white-and-transparent color combination is a good look, but if that's this accessory's biggest problem, it's a great mod kit.

About this review: This review was written after installing and testing a Transparent Backplate provided by Jsaux. The company had no input into its contents before publishing.

Jsaux RGB Transparent Backplate for Asus ROG Ally Transparent mod Make your ROG Ally unique with this kit 8.5 / 10 This mod kit from Jsaux has everything you need to make your Asus ROG Ally stand out. A transparent backplate, RGB module, tools, and stickers are all included. The mod isn't perfect, but it's a neat way to add some character to your ROG Ally. It's a fairly simple installation, too. Type Transparent backplate Color Options 5 dynamic RGB patterns What's Included Backplate, RGB module, tools, screws, stickers Compatibility Asus ROG Ally Weight 3.06 ounces (86.7g) Pros Included stickers make otherwise bland ROG Ally internals pop

RGB module has its own power source and five lighting modes

It's pretty simple to install if you have some experience Cons Performance, mainly thermals, might be worse with the RGB module

Included tools may be tricky to use

Buttons might not feel the same after the backplate swap $40 at Amazon $40 at JSAUX

Pricing and availability

The Jsaux RGB Transparent Backplate for the ROG Ally retails for $40, and can be purchased directly from Jsaux's online store. It was out-of-stock at Amazon at the time of writing, but it's expected to come back in stock.

The complete kit includes a transparent backplate, an RGB module, a screwdriver, opening tools, gloves, screws, stickers, and extra RGB design plates. I'll be referring to the Jsaux RGB Transparent Backplate as just the transparent backplate from here on out.

Installation process

Simple and easy, as long as you've got some experience with computers

Close

Working inside smaller electronics can often be tricky, as pulling the wrong cable or breaking a connector can turn a small mod into a massive headache. Luckily, working on the ROG Ally and installing the transparent backplate was a breeze, thanks to clear instructions and included tools: a screwdriver, opening picks, and a pry tool.

However, if you have a repair kit, use that one instead of the included tools. I used the iFixit Electronics Essentials kit for the installation, which made it a lot easier. The included screwdriver is actually good, but the pry tools and pick openers are made out of flexible plastic. Often times, these pry tools will bend before your device is pried open. That's why getting standalone pry tools of higher quality, like from iFixit, can be helpful. The tools included with the transparent backplate will be enough to get you through the installation, though.

Luckily, working on the ROG Ally and installing the transparent backplate was a breeze, thanks to clear instructions and included tools.

Jsaux has a full video and text installation guide on its website, but I'll briefly walk through the steps here. Six screws hold the OEM backplate to the ROG Ally, and they're quite long, with five of them being 15.5mm long. It'll take a few rotations to unscrew it, and you can use a magnetic screwdriver (like the one in the box) to pull the screws out. It's a little weak, but it gets the job done. Afterward, you can use a combination of picks and pry tools to remove the back cover. There aren't any wires connecting the back cover to the main board, so you can pull it straight off without an issue.

From there, you only need to transfer the buttons and triggers on the stock backplate to the transparent one. Be sure to pay close attention to how they fit into the OEM backplate, so you get it right on the new transparent backplate. I should warn you that the two back buttons (M1 and M2) won't have any clickiness to them until the backplate is reinstalled on the ROG Ally. Once the triggers and buttons are moved over, all that's left is to put in the RGB module and reinstall the backplate to the ROG Ally.

I wouldn't recommend this mod to just anyone, but a bit of experience working on computers or small electronics is all you need. It's important to take it slow if you're not as experienced and to hold off on beginning the installation until you understand the installation guide. For those who aren't confident in their ability to install it, you can always try taking it to a local repair shop and having a professional install it for a small fee.

If you attempt this swap, you will run into Asus stickers telling you not to work on your ROG Ally. However, your warranty can't be voided thanks to the Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act.

Design

Flashy in ways that go beyond just a transparent backplate

Close

Transparent tech still looks cool in 2024, which is why I loved reviewing last year's Beats Studio Buds+. But this kit offers far more than just a transparent backplate swap. The internal components of the ROG Ally don't look great as-is, with a bland silver battery and red PCBs making up the handheld. For the battery, Jsaux provides a sticker that covers it up and provides a more aesthetically pleasing look. Some might prefer the authentic look of the ROG Ally's internals, so applying the sticker is completely optional.

The transparent backplate itself is cool, but the RGB module elevates this kit into one of the best ROG Ally mods you can buy.

The selling point of the transparent backplate kit is definitely the RGB module, though. It fills the empty space above the main board with a completely independent RGB board. Two RGB design slabs can be swapped in and out for a custom look, and you can even create your own designs for further customization. Because it's not connected to the ROG Ally, you must charge it via a separate USB-C cable. Once you have it installed, there are five RGB lighting modes to choose from. The transparent backplate itself is cool, but the RGB module elevates this kit into one of the best ROG Ally mods you can buy.

I don't think the transparent backplate fits in that well with the ROG Ally's white faceplate, and I wish that there was an option to replace both. A faceplate swap would be a much more intensive mod, though.

Performance

Your ROG Ally will feel different, for better or worse

Unfortunately, people who want the absolute best performance might be better off keeping their backplate stock. The empty space inside the ROG Ally was left there for a good reason, that being possible thermal considerations. You're reducing airflow by filling up the dead space with an RGB module, which could cause the ROG Ally to run hotter. In a worst-case scenario, the lessened airflow could make the ROG Ally thermal throttle run slower than usual. I didn't notice any dips in performance with the transparent backplate, but logic suggests airflow will be worse. Whether the trade-off is worth it is up to you.

The surface of the transparent backplate felt more comfortable in the hand, but was less grippy and more slippery.

The overall feel of the handheld will be different, too. Like many gaming controllers, the stock ROG Ally backplate has a textured feel designed to increase grip. On the transparent backplate, the plastic is completely smooth to the point that it's almost slick. The surface of the transparent backplate felt more comfortable in the hand but was less grippy and more slippery. This aspect of the transparent backplate will be a dealbreaker for some ROG Ally users who love the current feel of their handheld.

Another thing I'll note is that there is a much bigger gap between the triggers and the rear case with the transparent backplate. Dust and debris can easily get inside after you've done the swap. If you plan to install this mod, expect to take it off every few months to blow it out with some compressed air to keep it clean.

Should you buy the Jsaux RGB Transparent Backplate?

You should buy the Jsaux RGB Transparent Backplate if:

You like the look of transparent electronics

You want RGB on the back of your ROG Ally

You have basic experience working on electronics

You should NOT buy the Jsaux RGB Transparent Backplate if:

You value performance over all else

You like the look and feel of your stock ROG Ally

You've never worked on computers or small electronics before

There are a few reasons that swapping the backplate for your ROG Ally makes a lot of sense. For one, transparent tech looks pretty cool, and it'll make your handheld stand out from the rest of the pack. There's also the fact that the ROG Ally includes real RGB lighting around the joystick, but there are only reflective RGB stickers on the back. So, if you're into that, this kit brings RGB lighting to both the front and back of the ROG Ally. It's also a nice gateway into other upgrades, like a new SSD. For $40, the Jsaux RGB Transparent Backplate makes for a fun project that'll make your ROG Ally flashier.