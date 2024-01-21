Asus' ROG Ally ships with an eye-catching design that clearly matches the company's Republic of Gamers brand. The great gaming handheld has more than just looks, too, as it comes with a few functional design choices that make it appealing to gamers. A big part of that is the feel of the grips and the built-in controller, which resembles an official Xbox controller more than any other handheld on the market. But if you feel like you need more grip and a little bit of protection, there's the Jsaux Silicone Grip Set for the ROG Ally.

It's important to point out that the original version of the Silicone Grip Set was quite a failure. It was heavily criticized by customers who felt that the cutouts for the joysticks and buttons were too restrictive. As such, for a brief period, Jsaux stopped making the Silicone Grip Set and went back to the drawing board. There's a new, revised version of the Silicone Grip Set out now, and while it's not for everyone, it successfully adds grip and heft to the feel of the ROG Ally in your hand. There are other bonuses, too, like joystick covers and dust plugs included. It's about as unobtrusive as a grip of this kind can get.

About this review: Jsaux sent me the ROG Ally Grip Set for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Jsaux Silicone Grip Set for Asus ROG Ally Grip case Add grip and heft to your ROG Ally handheld 7 / 10 Jsaux revised its Silicone Grip Set for the Asus ROG Ally, making it easier to use the buttons and joysticks. Now that the much-needed change has been made to the Grip Set, it's a compelling option for people who want more grip on their handheld. Since it's a two-part set, it's less restrictive than full-body ROG Ally cases. Type Two-part grip case Color Options White What's Included Silicone Grip Set, Non-touch Thumbstick Caps, 2x Charging Port Dust Plugs, Touch-sensitive Thumbtack Caps, 2x Back Button Sticky Pads Compatibility Asus ROG Ally Weight 4.6 ounces Pros The silicone grips do make the ROG Ally feel better in-hand

Included port covers are ideal for people who don't use a hard case

The grips provide some drop and scratch protection

Joystick covers can prevent gyroscope aiming if unwanted Cons Pressing certain buttons can still be difficult

The stock ROG Ally case is pretty grippy as-is

The silicone grips might stretch out over time $15 at Amazon $16 at JSAUX

Pricing and availability

Jsaux's Silicone Grip Set for the Asus ROG Ally comes in one color, white, that matches the faceplate of the ROG Ally. It costs $15 from Amazon and $16 directly from Jsaux's site. There are grips for other gaming handhelds, like the Steam Deck OLED, but this review only covers the ROG Ally grip set. Aside from the left and right grips, the package includes four back button pads, four joystick covers, and two dust covers for the ports. From here on, I'll simply refer to the Silicon Grip Set as the grip set.

What I like

It adds grip and protection without being overbearing

Close

Let's start with the basics: if you're considering the Jsaux grip set, you probably want more grip on your ROG Ally. Perhaps you're used to using a silicone grip on your traditional controllers, since they've been around for quite a while at this point. Or, you just think the ROG Ally doesn't feel as good in the hand as an Xbox or PlayStation controller. Either way, this accessory is specifically made for people who want or need to add grip to their gaming handheld. There is a textured portion of the silicone where your hand rests that both looks great from a design standpoint and increases grip.

There is a textured portion of the silicone where your hand rests that both looks great from a design standpoint and increases grip.

The grips aren't too thick, as they add about a tenth of an inch of thickness around the sides of the handheld. With the grip set installed, the ROG Ally's hand rests look and feel almost the exact same as a comparable Xbox Controller. A notable difference is that, since the added thickness is uniform around the grips, the spot where your middle finger rests is less recessed than a typical controller.

I did feel like the grip set gave me more control over the ROG Ally, as it filled up my hands nicely. The rubber will add a bit of drop protection, but the bigger benefit is that it'll add a layer between your handheld and the rest of the world. This will help the plastic faceplate from getting scratched, and it'll also come in handy for people who like to snack while gaming. Instead of your ROG Ally getting dirty, greasy, or stained — it'll be the $15 grip set that can be easily cleaned or replaced. The kit also includes a dust cover that shields the Asus XGM port, a proprietary and little-used way to connect to eGPUs and accessories, from debris.

The grip doesn't interfere with the joysticks and buttons much

Close

The main thing that Jsaux fixed in this revision of the grip set is the cutouts for the joysticks and buttons. The joysticks do not feel hindered at all by the grips, as there is more space left around the joysticks uncovered. The M1 and M2 buttons on the back of the handheld are also easily triggered, and can be equipped with silicone grips that make them easier to feel. The kit also includes two sets of joystick covers: one with support for gyroscope aiming and one without it. I was able to adjust to using the ROG Ally within a few minutes of sliding on the Jsaux grip set.

I was able to adjust to using the ROG Ally within a few minutes of sliding on the Jsaux grip set.

The fact that this set slides onto each side of the ROG Ally, leaving the main part of the device uncovered, has big benefits for cooling. Hot air will easily be able to get out of the top and back vent mounts on the handheld, and there are cutouts for the vents on the front of the device too. Most cases have cutouts for all the vents on the ROG Ally as well, like Jsaux's ModCase. However, leaving the main part of the ROG Ally completely uncovered leaves less thermal concerns up to chance.

What I don't like

Some will still prefer the stock feel of the ROG Ally

Although the Jsaux grip set has been greatly improved, it's still not a perfect solution. I would've preferred more space left around the XYAB buttons, because moving your thumb around them doesn't feel as natural with the grips installed. Your thumb will hit the silicone edges of the grips, making the natural motion less smooth. The four menu buttons on the ROG Ally are hurt the worst with the grip set as they become borderline unusable. The buttons are small and short, so they get consumed by the silicone grips.

The four menu buttons on the ROG Ally are hurt the worst with the grip set as they become borderline unusable.

However, longtime users of silicone controller grips are likely familiar with these pain points already. If you use the menu buttons often in games, this grip set might inconvenience you too much to be worth the effort. Otherwise, using the other buttons is pretty easy once you get used to it. The last question, then, is whether the ROG Ally needs more grip at all. Compared to my aftermarket transparent backplate, the grip set was miles better in terms of grip. But the ROG Ally has pretty solid grip with the stock backplate, so it's fair to wonder how many people really need more grip.

Should you buy the Jsaux Silicone Grip Set?

You should buy the Jsaux Silicone Grip Set if:

You want more grip on your ROG Ally

You want a bit of protection without adding a full-coverage case

You're alright with sacrificing some muscle memory

You should NOT buy the Jsaux Silicone Grip Set if:

You aren't willing to sacrifice muscle memory and the feel of your controls

You're fine with the stock feel of the ROG Ally

No silicone case with this kind of coverage is going to completely leave the buttons and controls on your gaming handheld unobstructed. However, Jsaux has limited the inconvenience of its grip set, and it's manageable. The price also works in Jsaux's favor, as for $15, you can buy this set for certain situations and swap them in and out as needed. It's definitely not for everyone, but it does add grip to the ROG Ally and comes with the benefits of protection as an added bonus.