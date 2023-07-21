After announcing two RGB Docking Stations and a transparent backplate for the Steam Deck last month, electronics accessories brand JSAUX has officially made all three devices available for purchase. The most notable offering is a universal 12-in-1 dual-monitor docking station with a push-to-open expanding stand that makes it compatible with many additional handheld devices alongside the Steam Deck, including the ROG Ally, ONE XPLAYER, AYN Odin, AYANEO, Razer Edge, Logitech G Cloud, iPad, iPad Pro, and a whole array of smartphones. It isn't, however, compatible with the Nintendo Switch.

The 12-in-1 dock (model HB1201) comes with 12 functional ports, including 1x USB-A 2.0 port, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x USB-C PD, 2x USB-A 3.2 (10Gbps data transmission), 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB-C (10Gbps data transmission), 1x 3.5 mm audio interface, 1x TF card slot, 1x SD card slot, and 1x DisplayPort 1.4. It offers up to 4K 120Hz over both HDMI and DisplayPort, alongside 100W passthrough USB-C PD charging. The device also comes with a complete array of RGB gamer lights that can be controlled from both Windows and Linux with OpenRGB.

As for the 8-in-1 dock (model HB0801), it also comes with the same retractable mechanism and is compatible with the same set of devices, but offers fewer interfaces and parameters. It comes with eight functional ports, including 1x HDMI port (4K@60Hz), 2x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), 1x USB-A 2.0 (480Mbps), 1x Gigabit Ethernet port, 1x USB C-PD, and 2x USB-C ports (5Gbps).

Alongside the two docks, the third device up for sale from today is an RGB transparent backplate for the Steam Deck. It comes with an array of RGB LEDs inside each grip, as well as three sets of rear buttons with different heights to enable modding. It has its own battery and features a USB-C port for charging. Prices start at $39.99 for the backplate, while the docks cost $59.99 (8-in-1) and $89.99 (12-in-1), respectively.