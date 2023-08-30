JSAUX Transparent Back Plate For Steam Deck Use code "4KU2PQDL" for 50% off $22 $26 Save $4 JSAUX has been one of the more popular accessory manufacturers for Valve's Steam Deck, offering a wide range of interesting products. The brand's transparent backplate for the handheld console brings a bit of flair and is now currently on sale, knocking 50% off its retail price. $22 at Amazon

Valve's Steam Deck has received overwhelming support not only from its community and developers, but also from accessory manufacturers as well. It's only been out for a little over a year and the market is saturated with Steam Deck accessories, offering a variety of useful and interesting options. Although JSAUX was a relative unknown in the accessory world, the brand has risen to prominence over the past year, thanks to its numerous high quality products for the Steam Deck.

Now, you can grab the company's transparent backplate for a steal, with a deal that knocks 50% off its retail price, bringing it down to just $11 for a limited time. The JSAUX transparent backplate is one of the best accessories that you can buy for a Steam Deck if you're looking to bring some cosmetic changes to the console. The backplate is easy to install and really brings a whole new look to the console, and also provides added benefits since it comes with a set of new back triggers.

You can choose from three different back triggers that will provide a different feel from the stock experience. Perhaps best of all, this kit comes with everything you need to install it. You just simply unscrew the backplate, pop it off, and install the new one. It's a relatively simple install that really changes the look of the Steam Deck and well worth the $11. Just make sure to apply promo code "4KU2PQDL" during check out to get the discount.