July 2022 security update rolls out for Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S22, and more Samsung phones

The monthly Android Security Bulletin is typically posted on the first Monday of each month. However, the first Monday of this month — ie. July 4th — was the USA’s Independence Day holiday. Thus, Google moved the release of the July 2022 ASB to today. The search giant has now published the latest Android Security Bulletin and Pixel Update Bulletin for this month. The update is now rolling out to the eligible Google Pixel devices. Furthermore, several Samsung phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, have also already started receiving the new set of patches.

July 2022 Android Security Update Bulletin

The July 2022 Android Security Bulletin outlines a bunch of vulnerabilities in the Android Framework, system, kernel, and vendor components. The CVE numbers, type of vulnerability, threat severity, and affected OS version/component are available in a tabularized format from Google. The 12 vulnerabilities in the Android Framework and system components have been addressed with the security update to the 2022-07-01 patch level, while the 21 vulnerabilities in the kernel and closed-source vendor components have been addressed with the 2022-07-05 patch level.

Pixel Update Bulletin/Functional Update

The July security update is rolling out for the Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, and the Pixel 5a in the form of software version SQ3A.220705.003.A1. For the Pixel 6 series, the build number varies between regions (SQ3A.220705.003 for global, SQ3A.220705.003.A1 for Verizon, and SQ3A.220705.001.B1 for EMEA/APAC models). The Pixel-specific update addresses one additional vulnerabilities in the Qualcomm components.

Unlike last month’s Android security update, this update does not arrive alongside a Pixel Feature Drop. Except VoLTE calling support for some carriers, there doesn’t appear to be any functional changes for the Pixel smartphones — at least Google doesn’t specifically mention anything in the bulletin.

The full changelog is below:

July 2022 Google Pixel Update Changelog Telephony Enable additional VoLTE calling features on certain networks *[1]. —————————————————————

Device Applicability

*[1] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro in EMEA/APAC

If you don’t want to wait for Google to push the update to your Pixel phone, check out our Android 12L download article for the latest OTA files and factory images.

Samsung July 2022 Update

Along with the Pixel devices mentioned above, Samsung is rolling out the July 2022 Android security update to the Galaxy S22 series. The build numbers are S90xBXXU2AVF5 and S90xEXXU2AVF9 for the Exynos and global Snapdragon models, respectively.

The Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy A23 are also receiving the July 2022 security update in select regions, so be on the look out for that. At the time of reporting, Galaxy S21’s Exynos edition has picked up the update in Germany with the build number of G99xBXXS5CVFB. For the Galaxy A23, the new release is A235FXXU1AVF3, meant for the SM-A235F variant.

For more information on how Android security patch updates work, check out our in-depth explainer on the topic.

Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel Update Bulletin, Google Pixel Help Community, XDA Forums (1, 2, 3), Samsung Update Server