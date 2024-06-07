Key Takeaways A unique Tesla Cybertruck case was spotted during Computex.

Jumper Technology is the company behind it, and it appears to house one of its Mini PCs.

The PC has functioning doors, illumination, and the limited ports are located under the rear bumper.

There have been a lot of mixed feelings about the Tesla Cybertruck ever since its announcement. And now that it's on the road, the EV is getting a lot of attention, with some people loving it and others hating it. Of course, looks are subjective, but if you're into the Cybertruck, you may want to check out this unique PC case that was spotted during Computex.

The interesting find was initially shared on X by Domenico Lamberti, and was then picked up by VideoCardz. The product comes from a company called Jumper Technology, which is currently in the business of offering laptops and Mini PCs. As far as details go, there's very little, but the news outlet reports that this product packs most of its computing hardware in the trunk.

Only for the most dedicated fans

What's great is that the doors can function by opening and closing, and there's also illumination from the headlights and taillights that could be just for looks or may double as status lights. Unfortunately, again, the details are pretty thin.

But one thing that the report does share is that one of the doors may be used to turn the PC on, which is a fun little addition. When it comes to the ports, they are located under the bumper, which means, if you're going to access them, the rear bumper is going to need to be removed.

As far as port options, it's pretty sparse, with one HDMI, one USB-C, two USB-A ports. Of course, if you're a Cybertruck fan, you'd probably love to get your hands on this. But it looks like you may be out of luck with this one, as this may just be some kind of promotional unit that's meant to drum up some attention for the company — and boy did it work.