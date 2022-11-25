Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Great Deal $20 $50 Save $30 The Google Nest Mini is one of the best and cheapest ways to make your home a lot smarter. Tapping into Google's excellent AI smarts, the Next Mini gives you easy access to controlling your lights and thermostat, playing music, and answering darn near any question you have. For $20, you may as well pick up a few of these little fellas to jumpstart your smart home. $20 at Best Buy

Black Friday is one of the best times to juice up your smart home. Best Buy is making that a lot easier this year with a $20 deal on the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen). That's down from its usual $50 price tag, making it tempting to pick up more than just one.

The Google Nest Mini is one of many smart speakers you can get your hands on, competing with the likes of Amazon's Echo line. Like we've come to expect over the years with smart speakers, you can use the Nest Mini to do everything from play music and podcasts to controlling your smart home devices. I know mine has become the de facto way I turn my smart lights on and off.

Just note that the blue option is, unfortunately, currently sold out. However, you can still snap up the white, coral, or black options for some variety.

Why pick up a Google Nest Mini?

While you can do much of the same stuff with the Google Nest Mini that you can do with Amazon Echo devices, the Nest Mini has the power of Google's AI smarts and search know-how backing it up. That means it can answer just about any question you have at any time, and you'll be sure you're getting the right answer. There are also an absolute ton of services that work with Nest, meaning nearly any other smart home device you buy will be able to connect with your Nest Mini and allow you to control it with your voice.

Google Assistant, which is what you'll interact with, is just fantastic as well. Any little thing you may need it to keep track of or remind you about, it'll do with flying colors. That's extra true if you're already tied in with Google's services or use an Android phone. There's a lot of back-and-forth there.

For $20, it's pretty easy to justify picking up at least one of these to play around with as an impulse buy. Personally, I'll be snapping up a couple to fill out the rest of my apartment with some more smart home, well, smarts.