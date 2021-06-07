June 2021 security update goes live for Google Pixel phones

Today’s the first Monday of June 2021, which means it’s time for a new Android Security Bulletin to go live. Right on schedule, Google has published the June 2021 Android Security Bulletin. They’ve also started rolling out new updates to currently supported Pixel phones, though as a bonus, the latest update to Pixel phones also brings the latest Pixel Feature Drop.

June 2021 Security Update Bulletin

The Android Security Bulletin for the month of June 2021, which can be viewed here, details multiple security vulnerabilities ranging in severity from high to critical. As we’ve seen in the past, many of the disclosed vulnerabilities don’t offer additional documentation that explains what is affected and how the patch addresses the issue. You can read up on how monthly Android security updates work here.

Pixel Update Bulletin/Functional Update

In addition to providing information about vulnerabilities in the general Android Security Update Bulletin, Google has also added new features to the update rolling out for Pixel devices. Pixel Feature Drops roll out once every 3 months, so the latest monthly update is a more exciting affair than usual.

You should be getting the June 2021 security update starting today on your Pixel device, so long as you own one of the currently supported models. That includes the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. Here are the build numbers for each Pixel device:

Pixel 3 (XL): RQ3A.210605.005

Pixel 3a (XL): RQ3A.210605.005

Pixel 4 (XL): RQ3A.210605.005

Pixel 4a: RQ3A.210605.005

Pixel 4a (5G): RQ3A.210605.005

Pixel 5: RQ3A.210605.005



Pixel Factory Images ||| Pixel OTA Images

Samsung has already started rolling out the June 2021 security patches to a couple of Galaxy devices, and other smartphone OEMs will likely soon follow.