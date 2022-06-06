June 2022 security update rolls out alongside stable Android 12L QPR3 to supported Pixel phones

Today’s the first Monday of this month, which means it’s time for a new Android Security Bulletin to go live. Right on schedule, Google published the Android Security Bulletin for June 2022. They’ve also started rolling out new updates to the whole range of currently supported Pixel smartphones. Furthermore, as a bonus, the latest update to Pixel phones also brings the latest Pixel Feature Drop in the form of Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) 3’s first stable build.

June 2022 Android Security Update Bulletin

In the Android Security Bulletin for June 2022, Google details multiple security vulnerabilities ranging in severity from high to critical. As we’ve seen in the past, many of the disclosed vulnerabilities don’t offer additional documentation that explains what is affected and how the patch addresses the issue.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Notably, just because these vulnerabilities have been disclosed today doesn’t mean they were discovered today — in fact, patches for these vulnerabilities have been in the works for at least a few weeks or even months now. If you’re interested in learning more about the monthly Android security update process, then check out our explainer here.

Pixel Update Bulletin/Functional Update

Google has also disclosed vulnerabilities specific to its Pixel family of smartphones. In the Pixel Update Bulletin for June 2022, Google imparted several high and moderate-severity vulnerabilities affecting the framework, media framework, system, and kernel components. On the Pixel community forums, the company also shared a list of functional improvements coming alongside the June 2022 security update. The improvements include:

June 2022 Google Pixel Update Changelog Apps Fix for issue causing Google app crash after updating device in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue preventing GBoard from appearing in certain apps (A-230151581) *[1]. Audio Fix for issue causing loud noise artifacts during calls under certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue preventing audio playback over USB accessories when using certain third-party apps *[2].

Fix for issue preventing incoming notifications for calls in certain conditions (A-199020405) *[1].

Fix for issue preventing pre-screened calls to be accepted in certain conditions *[2]. Battery & Power General improvements for idle power consumption under certain conditions (A-205165830, A-224923101) *[2]. Biometrics Fix for issue occasionally causing rear fingerprint unlock to take longer than expected (A-215532798, A-223330132) *[3].

Fix for issue causing under-display fingerprint unlock to fail while in a call with AOD active *[2]. Bluetooth General improvements for Bluetooth stability & performance *[4]. Camera Fix for issue causing white screen to display after double tapping power to open Camera (A-226673984) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing Camera to launch when tapping power button for Emergency SOS mode *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing click sound in the background of captured videos (A-222556615) *[2].

General improvements for camera stability & performance *[2]. Display & Graphics Fix for issue causing display artifacts after waking device in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue causing display artifacts in Photos preview in certain conditions *[2]. Sensors Fix for issue causing display brightness to increase when flashlight is turned on (A-219732625) *[2].

Fix for issue preventing contactless payments in certain conditions *[5].

Improvements for adaptive brightness response in low light levels *[2]. System General improvements for system stability & performance *[2].

Kernel update to 4.14.261 for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 4a.

Kernel update to 4.19.224 for Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G).

Kernel update to 5.10.81 for Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro. Telephony General improvements for network connection stability & performance *[4]. User Interface Add behavior to open Clock after tapping on the next alarm on home screen *[1].

Fix for issue causing SIM color option to appear invisible in Settings (A-209976548) *[1].

Fix for issue causing split app divider to overlay animation while switching between apps (A-214940784) *[1].

Fix for issue causing status bar to overlay on top of certain apps on devices with a display cutout (A-216374000) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen wallpaper to appear hidden while using Android Auto *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing lockscreen UI to appear hidden after waking device (A-215207532) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing notification panel to display on top half of the screen (A-227442690) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing PIN unlock keyboard to appear incorrectly scaled on lock screen *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing Quick Settings to appear invisible after swiping down notification panel *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing system crash when UI toasts are triggered (A-219780255) *[1]. Wi-Fi General improvements for Wi-Fi stability & performance *[2]. ————————————————————— Device Applicability *[1] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[2] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[3] Included on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G)

*[4] Included on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[5] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G)

The update is rolling out for the Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and the Pixel 6 series with the SQ3A.220605.009(.A1/B1) build number. The Pixel 3a series got its last guaranteed update last month, but Google is expected to release one final update for them next month.

The latest update for Pixel phones also includes the latest Pixel Feature Drop, which adds a new video editing app named Pocket Operator, a number of additional “At a Glance” alerts, a revamped skin toning feature in Google photos, and a whole lot of other goodies. If you’re simply unable to wait for the OTA prompt, or can’t update normally since your phone is rooted, then check out our Android 12L download article for the latest OTA files and factory images.

Several Samsung Galaxy devices have already received the update

Samsung has been on top of delivering updates lately, and that’s highlighted by the fact that the Korean OEM committed to deliver 5 years of security updates to its flagship Galaxy devices. While those updates aren’t guaranteed to arrive every month for most devices, Samsung does quickly roll out the latest security patches to its most popular devices. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 have received the update already. The Galaxy A73 is the latest Samsung device to pick up the June 2022 patchset.

Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel Update Bulletin, Google Pixel Help Community