June 2022 update for Pixel devices enables VoLTE roaming for several carriers

Google released June 2022 security patches for its Pixel lineup last week. As with all previous releases, the June 2022 update brings several bug fixes and performance improvements to all Pixel phones going back to the Pixel 3a series. In addition, the update reportedly enables VoLTE roaming for several U.S. and global carriers.

By enabling VoLTE roaming on supported Pixel devices, Google aims to avoid any connectivity issues that users might face when U.S. carriers phase out their 3G networks. In a recent post on the Pixel Help Center, the company explains:

“In 2021, carriers in the U.S. announced they would phase out their 3G networks. As a result, some devices that don’t support Voice over LTE (VoLTE) or VoLTE roaming may lose voice calling services, including calls to 911, or connectivity when the 3G networks are shut down.”

To ensure Pixel users do not face such connectivity issues, Google has released a software update that enables VoLTE roaming for many U.S. and global carriers. The feature will allow users with eligible Pixel devices “to roam in the U.S. with VoLTE,” provided their carrier supports VoLTE roaming. The following Pixel devices are eligible for the update:

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a (5G)

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Although Google doesn’t explicitly state which update brings the feature, 9to5Google suggests that it could be the June security patch that rolled out to Pixel devices last week. This could be why the company released a surprise update for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, even though the devices were not eligible for the June 2022 security update.

If you have received the June 2022 update on your Pixel device, you should be able to roam in the U.S. with VoLTE as long as your carrier supports the feature. For those still using an older Pixel device, Google recommends upgrading to a device with VoLTE enabled.

