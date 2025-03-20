Summary Jurassic World Evolution 2 is currently free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time.

The game allows players to create their own Jurassic World with management tools and customizations.

Players can experience 'what-if' scenarios from iconic Jurassic Park films in Chaos Theory mode.

In the war between Steam and Epic Games Store, the latter has an advantage regarding free games. You'll often see well-rated and high-quality games go on 100% discount for a set amount of time. This time, the store has made the well-received Jurassic World Evolution 2 free to pick up, but you have to act now.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is 100% on the Epic Games Store for a limited time

If you're hankering for a new game but you're a bit strapped for cash right now, you can do a lot worse than Jurassic World Evolution 2. It's free until March 27th, so if you want to grab it, now's your chance. It takes a detour from the usual action-packed dinosaur games to offer something a little more cerebral:

Create your own Jurassic World Take control with deeper management tools and creative options. Construct a range of customisable new buildings and hire new Scientists, and shape your park to meet the needs of both your guests and dinosaurs. Unleash your creativity in Sandbox mode, or test your skills in Challenge mode as you deal with diverse locations and environmental calamities. Play with Chaos Theory Play through key moments of your favourite films - with a twist. Experience ‘what-if’ scenarios from iconic Jurassic World and Jurassic Park films, each level set across eras and locations from all five movies. Dive into the Jurassic World franchise and see how events unfold when you take control.

If you're still deciding whether to play this game (your time is valuable, after all), our sister site TheGamer has your back. You can check out its review for Jurassic World Evolution 2, which gave the game a perfect 5/5 score. If that convinced you, be sure to check out their article on everything you need to know before playing. And if you're worried about messing up, don't worry; turns out, there's nothing more glorious than watching your park burn to the ground.