Whatever storm is brewing in the PC hardware space, the itch to upgrade never stops. Those whose PCs are due for major upgrades, such as a GPU or CPU, might be tempted to somehow navigate the overinflated prices and poor availability, and get themselves shiny new components. I would advise you, however, to hunker down and wait for the storm to pass. If you can wait for another year, the situation is bound to get better.

The latest CPUs and GPUs aren't impressive enough for you to ignore the unreasonable prices you see virtually everywhere. And new motherboards and SSDs with the latest standards will not radically alter your gaming experience either. It's smarter to retain your existing components for the foreseeable future, wait for supply and prices to get better, and then reassess the market and your upgrade requirements.

5 If you're hyped about PCIe 5.0 or Wi-Fi 7, don't be

Neither is remotely necessary yet