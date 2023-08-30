If you're disillusioned with Windows, Linux is probably the top alternative. While it has been around since the 90s, you might not have used any of its implementations or distributions (distros). Kali Linux is one such popular distro used primarily for cybersecurity. It might not be geared toward the average Linux user, but if you're a professional penetration tester or studying cybersecurity with an aim to get certified, Kali Linux is one of the best tools available.

What is Kali Linux?

People are attracted to Linux thanks to its stability, security, and open-source nature. Unlike mainstream operating systems like Windows, Linux is much faster, too, simply because it's more lightweight. However, you don't access Linux with just "Linux." Distros are specific implementations of the Linux kernel, and these are what people use when they talk about installing Linux.

Kali Linux itself is derived from Debian, one of the oldest and most popular Linux distros. It was initially designed in 2013 for penetration testing and security analysis. Like most distros, it's an open-source project. It's developed and maintained by Offensive Security, and for the purposes of keeping it secure, only the packages signed off by the development team are officially approved. This is partly the reason the average Linux user might prefer Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or other distros instead.

The Kali downloads page lists various editions of the OS, from x86 bootable and virtual machine images to ARM, Android, and Live images. In terms of stable versions, Kali Linux releases four rolling versions every year, roughly one per quarter. The latest version at the time of writing is Kali 2023.3, released on May 30 2023. In addition to these, the development team also ships regularly updated versions every few weeks, which might see a few bugs here and there.

Kali Linux system requirements

Installing Kali Linux doesn't need a lot in terms of system specifications. For the default desktop version, the Kali Linux website recommends the following:

2GB of RAM

20GB of disk space

CD/DVD drive or USB drive for OS installation

Internet access

The system requirements for Kali Linux are fairly minimal, and almost every system manufactured in the last 10 years should be able to run it.

How to download and install Kali Linux

The Kali Linux website generously provides installer and virtual machine images for getting the OS up and running. If you're a Linux beginner and want to try out Kali Linux, I recommend downloading the virtual machine image and running it in VMware or VirtualBox. You won't even need a DVD drive or USB stick for this method; you can simply run the pre-configured Kali virtual machine within the regular Windows environment.

Download the VMware Workstation Player for Windows and the latest VMware virtual image from the Kali website. Launch the VMware Workstation Player. Click Open a Virtual Machine. Select the .vmx file from the unzipped Kali image you downloaded. On the next screen, click Play virtual machine. Wait for a few seconds for the virtual machine to load, and log in using "kali" in both the username and password fields.

Alternatively, if you're somewhat experienced with Linux distros and want to perform a "bare metal" installation for the best performance, it's recommended to dual-boot Windows and Linux using the Kali installer image.

The Kali Linux experience

At first glance, Kali Linux resembles the Windows environment in a lot of ways. You have the taskbar (at the top) with pinned icons for Firefox, Terminal, a file manager, and more. You even have the Applications button at the far left of the taskbar to view all the installed applications, similar to the (older) Windows button.

By default, Kali Linux ships with almost 600 security analysis and testing tools like Nmap (port scanner), John the Ripper (password cracker), and the Metasploit framework (penetration testing framework), to name a few. Due to the elaborate suite of cybersecurity tools supplied in the distro, Kali Linux is quite popular among regular and ethical hackers.

Despite its major focus on these tools, it also contains the usual applications like a calculator, screenshot tool, text editor, media player, task manager, and, of course, the Firefox browser. Even if you aren't an aspiring ethical hacker, you can still manage many of your day-to-day tasks in Kali and customize your desktop, tweak display and sound settings, and control hardware preferences.

Installing additional applications or "packages" in Kali can be done by first updating the OS using the Terminal and then running the respective command for installing the package or metapackage (group of packages) you want.

This update process can take some time, based on how many packages need to be updated. Once completed, you can run the "install" command to install, say, the "kali-linux-default" package. You can even install many common apps and games in Kali, such as Minecraft.

Can I buy a PC with Kali Linux?

Just a few years ago, buying a computer with any Linux distro pre-installed was unthinkable. Sure, there were ways to unofficially run whichever distro you wanted, but official support was pretty rare. Many of the best laptops for Linux don't even run it out of the box. Many of these laptops come pre-installed with Linux, while others feature advanced optimizations and support for Linux drivers.

With Google really pushing the boundaries with ChromeOS, you can enter the Linux ecosystem with some of the best Chromebooks from HP, Asus, Acer, and Samsung. PCs with Kali Linux might still be rare, but with extensive support for Linux by PC manufacturers, running Kali on any modern system is fairly simple. Plus, with virtual machines and live boot options, you don't even need to tinker with your host operating system.

To Kali or not to Kali: Is it for you?

Kali Linux is one of the most secure Linux distros and certainly one of the most useful for any seasoned or aspiring security professional. If you're looking to hone your cybersecurity skills and break into the world of ethical hacking, Kali Linux should be at the top of your list of tools to try.

On the other hand, if you're simply someone looking to ditch Windows in favor of a lightweight and stable Linux distro, you'll find Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or PopOS much more feature-rich and user-friendly, at least for regular day-to-day usage.