Kamrui GK3Plus Mini PC $133 $200 Save $67 A powerful mini PC that's great for all types of applications. Best of all, it's down to its lowest price yet at just $133. Get it now while you can. $133 at Amazon

Mini PCs are having a bit of moment, offering solid power in a compact size. Most importantly, they are extremely versatile, providing a number of ways that they can be used, like functioning as a desktop for home or at work, becoming your media PC, or being the heart of your home lab.

And while there are plenty of different options depending on our setup, most will be able to handle the things you throw at them, so long as you're not looking to do anything too intense. That's where this KAMRUI GK3Plus mini PC comes into play, offering excellent power at an affordable price. And while it normally sits at $200, it can now be had for much less, coming at just $133 for a limited time.

What's great about the KAMRUI GK3Plus mini PC?

When it comes to the specifications, this mini PC packs quite a punch thanks to its Intel N95 processor that can boost to 3.4Ghz when needed. Furthermore, it's also paired with 16GB of RAM, and also comes with 512GB of internal storage. There's also extra space in the case that will allow you to add up to a 2TB 2.5-inch SSD.

For the most part, you're going to easily be able to run the basics, like web browsing, productivity apps, and more. And you might even be able to do a little gaming as well. Just be sure to temper your expectations. In addition to the above, this PC also features a ton of ports for excellent connectivity.

You get three USB-A ports, Ethernet, two HDMI, VGA, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. This setup will allow you to output up to three monitors at once, with support for up to 4K at 60Hz. Again, not a bad package for something that costs just $133. Just be sure you clip the coupon and apply the promo code "84RIS3PY" to save.