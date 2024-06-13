Kamrui AK1 Pro Mini PC $140 $260 Save $120 A Mini PC with plenty of power and ports. The Kamrui AK1 Pro Mini PC is now down to its lowest price, with a major discount that drops it to just $139.99 for a limited time. $140 at Amazon

If you're looking to scale back on your PC setup and want to go with something more compact that still offers plenty of power for everyday basics, then a Mini PC is going to be right up your alley. Of course, you might be worried about missing out on things here and there, but as long as your expectations are checked, then you really shouldn't have any issues moving on from a standard desktop PC.

With that said, we've managed to find a great deal on this Kamrui Mini PC that not only offers plenty of power, but also comes in with a fantastic price. This model is powered by an Intel Celeron N5105 processor, 12GB RAM, and has 256 internal storage. Not only that, but you also get that fantastic price, with a limited-time deal that drops it down to just $139.99.

What's great about the Kamrui Mini PC?

Source: Kamrui

The hardest part about ditching a PC setup is knowing whether something new will be good enough to handle your workflow. Now, I'm not saying the Intel Celeron N5105 processor found in the Kamrui is going to be the most powerful solution out there, but it should be enough to handle most things you'd want to do on a PC like surfing the web, authoring some documents, watching videos, and more.

Perhaps one of the things that you won't be able to do with this PC is play games. While the Kamrui can handle some modern day titles with decent frame rates, you won't be having a blast until you connect this thing to an external GPU. And if you're going to do that, you might as well invest in a PC purpose-built for gaming. When it comes to power consumption, this PC is fantastic, and you get easy expansion thanks to the ports offered.

Furthermore, the Mini PC is running Windows 11, which makes it easy to use right out of the box. When it comes to connectivity, you're going to get four USB A, two HDMI, one Ethernet, and one 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, you're also going to get built-in Wi-Fi with support for dual-band 802.11ac. And best of all, the price, with a discount that knocks this thing down to just $139.99 for a limited time. So, get it while you can because this deal won't last long.