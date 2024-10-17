KAMRUI Mini Gaming PC $269 $370 Save $101 A compact mini PC that's built for gaming. It packs an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a Radeon Vega 8 graphics card. Right now, you can get it for $100 less as it falls to its lowest price. $269 at Amazon

If you're a PC user that wants to get rid of the clutter on their desk, you have two very good options. You can go with a laptop if you want something that's all-in-one or if you're primarily going to be at home and already have a monitor, going with a mini PC could be a great alternate solution. And while mini PCs might be priced affordably, that doesn't mean that they have to be underpowered. This Kamrui mini PC is a prime example, with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor that's paired with 16GB RAM.

While it can handle everyday tasks like browsing the web, hopping into videocalls, and typing up documents — where it really shines is playing PC games thanks to its AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics. And if all of that wasn't sweet enough, it only costs $370. Better still is that it's now on sale for Amazon Prime members, with a steep discount that knocks $100 for a limited time, which is the lowest price we've seen on this device yet.

What's great about the Kamrui mini PC?

You might be skeptical of this mini PC you've never heard of, but it's got great feedback on Amazon with a 4.2-star rating with over 400 reviews. Of course, it wouldn't be great unless it packed some serious hardware, like the aforementioned Ryzen 7 processor with 8 cores and 16 threads that can crank up to 4.3Ghz when needed.

Of course, the RAM pairing also helps here too, with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and built-in SSD storage that comes in at 512GB. They great thing here is that if you ever feel the need to upgrade, you can, with the PC handling up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage. Also, despite its small size, you also get great connectivity here with four USB-A ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

You also get wireless connectivity here too, with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. And those that like to add a little flair to their setup will be happy to know that this tiny mini PC also has RGB lighting. When it comes to performance, you should be able to play most modern games at reasonable frame rates. And if you ever need to output to multiple monitors, it can handle that as well.

This really is a PC that can handle quite a bit, and we think you'll be impressed with its abilities. And the $269 price point doesn't hurt either, which is pretty cheap for what you're getting. Again, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal, so sign up or grab a trial if you can. And if you need a monitor with this setup, we have some great budget recommendations that won't break the bank.