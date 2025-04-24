KAMRUI N100 Mini PC $112 $190 Save $78 Plenty of power in a compact size. This mini PC from Kamrui delivers on all fronts and does it at a price that can't be ignored. Grab it now for just $112. $112 at Amazon

Sometimes it can be hard to justify a mini PC. But if you need a good amount of computing power in a compact size, and you don't have a lot of space, the mini PC can be the ideal solution. It's also important to highlight that mini PCs have gotten a lot better since they were first introduced, with most modern versions offering plenty of power under the hood, along with expansion options as well.

With that said, this Kamrui mini PC is now down to its lowest price yet with a discount that drops it down to just $112. Not only do you get Intel's powerful N100 processor, but you also get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You're saving 41% with this recent promotion, which makes it the perfect time to pick one up.

What's great about this Kamrui mini PC?

Now, you may have never heard of the Kamrui brand before, but the reviews for this and other mini PCs from the company have been fairly positive, which means we think that you should give the brand a chance if you're interested. The main thing is that you're getting something extremely compact, that's also very powerful.

We've highlighted how this mini PC has an Intel N100 processor that's paired with 12GB of RAM. In addition, you also get 256GB of internal storage. Of course, those that need more will be happy to know that the storage can be upgraded, with the M.2 slot supporting up to 2TB. There's also a 2.5-inch HDD slot as well for added storage.

The connectivity is also pretty good as well, with four USB-A, two HDMI, one Ethernet and one 3.5mm audio jack. You also have the ability to output to multiple monitors if needed, which can be great if you're looking to multitask. There's support for dual 4K monitors at 60Hz. Overall, not a bad system considering the price.

But be sure you get it now at this price while you can because it won't be around for long. Amazon is offering a sweet discount, and you can get another $15 off if you clip the coupon, and another 15% off if you use promo code "Y6WK8RUL". The total should come out to just $112 if you've done everything right.