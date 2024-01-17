KAMRUI AMD Ryzen 7 3750H Mini PC $231 $400 Save $169 A fantastic PC that's now not only powerful thanks to its Ryzen 7 processor but also quite compact. Best of all, there's room for expansion as well, and for a limited time, you can score this PC for 42% off its original retail price. $231 at Amazon

Desktop computers can be expensive and if you're looking for something simple that's great for basic computing tasks, this Kamrui mini PC is going to be it. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and has 512GB of SSD storage. What makes this particular model alluring is not only that it's powerful and compact, but it's also 42% off for a limited time, making it an extremely affordable PC.

What's great about the Kamrui mini PC?

The first thing that you're going to really love is its size. The PC comes in at just 1.57 inches thick and can easily find space on any surface thanks to its small footprint that comes in at just 4.86x4.86 inches. In addition to its extremely compact size, you're going to get tons of power under the hood with an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor and 16GB RAM that can be upgraded to 32GB if needed.

Furthermore, the PC has 512GB of SSD storage, and you're going to get a Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics card, which isn't the strongest out there, but plenty to get through normal daily tasks and can even handle some very light gaming. The graphics card can also support a dual monitor setup, which is perfect if, at some point, you're planning to expand. When it comes to connectivity, the mini PC also has built-in Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

In addition to the ports mentioned, you're also going to have four USB-A ports, making it perfect if you're looking to connect to a variety of accessories. Best of all, this unit already comes with Windows 11 Pro already installed, which means things are good to go straight out of the box. Overall, this is a pretty good PC that's going to be great for someone that's trying to save space.

Why should you buy the Kamrui mini PC?

You should purchase the Kamrui mini PC if you're looking for something portable with a lot of power. What makes this mini PC special is that you're getting a lot of bang for the buck here, at a price that comes in well below the original retail price. Right now, you can score a hefty discount on this PC, which brings it down from $399.99 to $251.25.

This is a solid 37% off, but for a limited time, you can save an extra $20 off just by clipping a digital coupon before checking out, which brings this down to its lowest price ever. So if this sounds like something you've been looking for, be sure to purchase it before the deal expires.