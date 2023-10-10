Kasa makes many smart home products, and Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days offer an opportunity to get up to 40% off. Whether you want to get started with a new automated home setup or already have one in place and want to expand, these plugs and lights offer connectivity options galore.

Kasa Full Color Smart Light Bulbs 4 Pack

These multicolor Kasa smart light bulbs do not require a hub and work with Alex and Google Home and the Kasa smartphone app. You can change their color and brightness on the fly or schedule them to change with the time of day, and setup is easy. Simply screw them in, follow the app's instructions, and then use voice or app controls to adjust them.

Source: Amazon Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 4-Pack Easy color changing bulbs $26 $40 Save $14 These Kasa smart light bulbs change color and work with Google Home, Alexa, and a smartphone app. Simply screw them in and get automated lighting right out of the box. $26 at Amazon

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug

Take your smart home setup outdoors with the Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug. It has an IP64 rating so rain and dirt will not be concerns, while its Wi-Fi connectivity is easy to use. It is compatible with Alexa or Google Home and the Kasa app. Use it to automate lighting, speakers, or whatever you choose in a snap from up to 300 feet away. A sunrise and sunset option even lets you set it and forget it, perfect for holiday lighting.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug EP40 Outdoor automation $16 $25 Save $9 The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug lets you take smart home automation outside. Use it with lighting, a speaker, or whatever you like. It has an IP64 rating to stand up to water and dirt. $16 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug Mini Four Pack

Get smart home automation in a compact package with this four pack of Kasa mini smart plugs. They let you automate appliances, lighting, audio devices, and practically anything else you choose. Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatibility make voice control a breeze, while the Kasa app offers plenty of customizability.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini Compact automation $27 $30 Save $3 This compact Kasa smart plug does not take up too much space but gives you the full smart home experience. Use it with Alexa, Google Home, or the Kasa app and control lighting, audio, appliances, and much more. $27 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (White) Four Pack

If you want to dim lighting but don't want to bother with installing switches or dials, these Kasa smart bulbs in white offer an easy option. Simply install them in any fixture and then use Alexa, Google Home, or the Kasa app to adjust them as you like. They produce a soft, natural light that you can change to suit any mood and room.

Source: Amazon Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 4-Pack (White) Adjustable smart bulbs $27 $45 Save $18 Get maximum control over your smart lighting with this four pack of white Kasa smart light bulbs. They are dimmable and work with Alexa, Google Home, and the Kasa app. $27 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug Three Pack

Control any device you wish with this three pack of smart plugs from Kasa. With Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatibility, along with the Kasa app, you can automate an appliance, lighting, or whatever you choose. No need for hub or complicated setup, either. Schedules let you set it and forget it, while voice controls make hands-free operation a breeze.

Source: Amazon Kasa Smart Plug HS103 3-Pack Home automation instantly This three pack of smart plugs from Kasa offers easy automation for lighting, appliances, and much more. Just plug them in and connect your device, then use Alexa, Google Home, or the Kassa app to automate it. $25 at Amazon

Our favorite Prime Day deals on Kasa products

With up to 40% off these Kasa smart plugs and lights, you can automate anything. None of them require a hub so set up is easy, while Alexa and Google Home connectivity let you go hands-free with voice commands. The multicolor Kasa smart lights are a fun option for any room, while the outdoor smart plug is ideal for patios or decks. The Kasa mini plug four-pack is handy for controlling lots of devices in a snap, and the smart white light bulbs offer gentle, soft lighting that is completely dimmable. Plus, the three pack of smart plugs is an ideal way to get started with a smart home setup. Whatever you choose, rest assured that these are simple and reliable smart plugs and lights.