Smart homes don’t work without smart plugs, so grab a TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini for $12

Smart homes can be great. You can see what’s outside your door, turn lights on and off easily, and plenty more depending on what you’re willing to invest in. There are plenty of smart home items, but something that’s essential to your smart home is a smart plug! Unless you want to pay too much money to replace your perfectly fine, normal lamps with smart lamps, that is. But that’s not terribly cost-effective, while Kasa Smart Plug Mini is just $12.

There isn’t anything in particular to say about the Kasa Smart Plug Mini–it’s a smart plug! You plug it into an outlet, then plug in the not-so-smart item of your choice so that you can control it. The most common item you’d use this with is with your lamps, so you can use the smart plug to turn it on and off at will, but there are other items to use it with! Since the Kasa Smart Plug Mini is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana, you won’t have any issues setting it up with most standard smart hubs.

Even if you don’t manage to have a smart home hub yet, you can control the Kasa Smart Plug Mini via the Kasa app. So if all you want is the ability to turn off the living room light remotely without all the other smart home bells and whistles, you can just pick up this smart plug and be good to go!

The low $12 price is available at Woot!, which is owned by Amazon. So, if you have Amazon Prime, you can get free shipping. The only catch with this deal is that it’s limited to one per customer! But, well, if you have others that don’t mind grabbing one for you, you’ll be able to stock up quickly.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini Need a smart plug? Grab one today at Woot! for just $12! That's a steal, but it's only one a customer. $12 at Woot!

What is your favorite smart home item? Let us know in the comments!