Amazon Prime Day has arrived, so it's time to take advantage of huge deals and discounts on your favorite gadgets and gizmos. Smart plugs aren't always the first thing we reach for when it comes to sale shopping (typically, earbuds, laptops, and TVs occupy our carts), but just because they aren't flashy doesn't mean you should pass up the opportunity to stock up on these small but mighty tools. Kasa offers smart plugs are a water-resistant way to connect outdoor electronics, like string lights, with a bunch of bonus features, including long-range Wi-Fi, voice control, and scheduling tools. There are also options for in-home use that can power appliances with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant compatibility. We've rounded up the best deals on Kasa smart plugs for Prime Day so that you can upgrade your everyday objects for less.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug

The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug is now available for just $14. This simple yet efficient plug has a maximum load of 1875 watts and an IP64 rating, so it can power string lights and other outdoor appliances with protection against dust and water. It also comes with a completely waterproof case for extra insurance when it's not in use. This plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you don't need to lift a finger to turn pool pumps, lights, or water features on and off. You can also use the Kasa app to schedule on/off automatically, i.e., turn the fountain on every night at 7:00pm. The app also lets you manually control the plug from just about anywhere.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug KP401 $14 $17 Save $3

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug - 2-Socket

The Kasa two-socket outlet is available for 30% off or roughly $17. It features the same boasting points as the single-socket unit with support for 1875 watts, an IP64 rating, hands-free control, and a 300-foot Wi-Fi range. Each socket is controlled individually, so your holiday lights and bug zapper don't need to follow up the same schedule. You can control each unit via the Kasa app or with voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug EP40 $17 $25 Save $8

Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug

If you're rocking dimmable lights on your porch or backyard, grab the Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $17. Like its contemporaries, this plug has an IP64 rating, a 300-foot Wi-Fi range, and voice-control capabilities. It's also able to precisely control the brightness of your lights using a color wheel on the Kasa app, which can also control certain bulbs "whiteness." You can also continue to dim lights via a hardwired switch which will be reflected in the app. Note the dimmer feature will only work with dimmable lights. It shouldn't be used to "dim" standard bulbs.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug KP405 $17 $30 Save $13

Kasa Smart Plug Mini

If all these outdoor plugs are starting to sound pretty good, and you want to bring this technology indoors, reach for the Smart Plug Mini, now available for 30% off. You can grab a 4-pack for $21 and control power to appliances like lamps, fans, security cameras, and more. The low profile design means you won't overcrowd built-in sockets and waste precious wall space. Like the outdoor models, the Mini smart plugs feature voice and app control that lets you schedule on/off cycles, set auto-off timers, and create control groups for even more efficient "switch flips." Unlike the outdoor models, the Minis are not water-resistant, so we recommend keeping them out of the bathroom and away from anywhere that might result in water damage.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini $21 $30 Save $9

Prime Day is a great time to stock up on smart home appliances, which can be a bit pricey overall. Take advantage of all the discounts to save on some of the best smart plugs available while you're out shopping for other primo tech deals. We recommend leaving no stone unturned during the two-day event, so make sure to check out the big savings on PC accessories, monitors, and other techy additions.