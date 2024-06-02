Key Takeaways Kaspersky recommends Linux users scan for viruses: the company released a free app for this purpose.

Recent incidents debunk the myth that Linux is immune to malware threats, making scanning necessary.

The Kaspersky Virus Removal Tool can detect and remove existing infections, but does not block threats or self-update.

Do you think Linux machines require an antivirus scan? While some would argue that the operating system doesn't have enough viruses to justify one, Kaspersky seems to think differently. The company has made a blog post stating that it believes that Linux users should scan their PCs every so often - and while you're at it, why not try this new Kaspersky scanner that happened to come out just now?

Kaspersky Virus Removal Tool for Linux

As announced on the Kaspersky website, the company has released the Kaspersky Virus Removal Tool (KVRT), an app that scans your Linux computer for malware. Right off the bat, the company claims that the idea that Linux doesn't need a checkup doesn't hold up anymore:

Recently, we published a series of posts about malicious code in the open source set of utilities XZ Utils, which managed to find its way into several popular Linux builds; wrote about a Linux implant for the DinodasRAT malware — also known as XDealer; and warned about a backdoor in the Trojanized version of Free Download Manager. Despite all this, the myth that Linux is mostly immune to cyberthreats persists: companies rarely devote funds to protecting machines running this operating system.

Kaspersky's solution is an app you can download for free on their website. The security company makes it clear that the app doesn't actively block incoming threats; it can only remove existing infections. Also, it cannot automatically update itself, so you need to re-download the app every time you want to scan your PC. However, it is a portable app that doesn't require installation, so it may be a nice tool to scan multiple PCs using a USB drive. If you're up for that, you can grab the app from the KVRT download website.