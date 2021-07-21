KDE Connect can now link your Android phone to your Windows PC

KDE Connect, a free tool that lets you connect your Linux PC with Android phones, is now available for Windows and macOS. In concept, KDE Connect is very similar to Microsoft’s Your Phone app and Pushbullet. You can share files between your phone and PC, receive notifications, check your phone’s battery level, share clipboard contents, and so on. However, what makes it really stand out from Microsoft Your Phone and other similar services is its advanced features. For example, you can use your phone’s screen as a touchpad for your PC. It even lets you execute custom commands from your phone to control various computer states (reboot, hibernate, shutdown, etc.).

So many Linux users already use KDE Connect, and if you wanted to use it on your Windows or macOS PC, you finally can (via Liliputing). An initial build of KDE Connect is now available for Windows along with binary packages. The road for macOS users is a bit tough as there’s no official version of KDE Connect for macOS just yet. Users will have to build the app from the source code themselves. If that’s not an issue, you can find the build instructions here. Meanwhile, Windows users can download the beta build of KDE Connect from the Microsoft Store at this link and find the latest binaries here.

Since KDE Connect isn’t available on iOS, Mac users will need an Android or a phone running SailfishOS or Plasma Mobile.

Here’s what you can do with KDE Connect when you connect your mobile phone and PC