If you’ve always used a Windows PC and you’re interested in seeing what else is out there, there are other developers working to create viable alternatives. KDE, the open-source community, is one group dedicated to making versatile software to suit a wide array of needs. Plasma is its open source operating system, and it has already been introduced and adopted on mobile by many. Now, KDE is back with a new Linux-based laptop that could give Microsoft a run for its money.

KDE has announced its new Slimbook V laptop, which is powered by its Plasma 6 operating system. The device, which was founded on Linux, will come equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Zen 4 processor. In terms of graphics, it has an AMD 780M GPU, equipped with 12 cores and RDNA 3. The laptop has a 16-inch display (2560x1600 resolution), and it has crisp visuals if you want to use it primarily for gaming (via Betanews). With Plasma 6 pre-installed, you’ll immediately be able to use several tools like LibreOffice, as well as social media applications. If you intend on gaming right away, you won’t have to think twice about heat dispersion, either — the Slimbook V has dual fans to handle high-performance games.

With 16GB of DDR5 5600MHz and a 250GB SSD, the laptop comes with plenty of storage for all of your work, gaming, and personal needs. Its 720p web camera also has a switch you can toggle on and off for privacy, and the device operates with a 68Wh battery. In terms of connectivity, you will get two USB-C ports, as well as an HDMI port and USB 3.1 port for external devices. The laptop starts at 999 Euros, or slightly over $1,000, and it can be found directly on the KDE website.