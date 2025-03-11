If you've just received your first 3D printer or have been using one for a while, you might wonder how to keep it well-maintained for consistent, high-quality prints and improve its longevity and performance. This guide will show you what you need to do to maintain it. I remember when I first got mine; there are many things I wish I had known before starting 3D printing. I learned through trial and error, and it wasn't easy.

Proper maintenance is essential to improving print quality, preventing errors, and extending your printer’s lifespan. Below are the key practices for maintaining your machine.

Related 5 tips every 3D printing beginner needs to know Get acquainted with these 5 tips to help get started in 3D printing easily and avoid the common mistakes.

Always level the bed before any print job

Have the bed level on all the sides

This is more of a tip for getting high-quality prints consistently than a maintenance practice, but you must consider it because even if you do everything else right and fail on this, you won't get perfect prints. Bed leveling is the foundation of any successful print and determines if the prints stick correctly to the build plate. If not done properly, it will result in issues like warping, where some areas of the print may not adhere appropriately due to uneven extrusion, causing the edges to lift and deform as the material cools and contracts.

Bed leveling involves adjusting the bed to a consistent distance on all sides. Some 3D printers have a manual bed leveling option, while others have an automatic one. When leveling manually, you will need to use a piece of paper. This method is only popular among old 3D printers, as most modern 3D printers use an automatic bed leveling feature. However, if you own one, follow the steps below to level it using paper.

Clean the nozzle and the 3D printer bed. Home your printer so it’s in the 0,0,0 position. Move the printhead to one of the corners of the bed and slide the paper between the nozzle and the bed. Lower the printhead until it touches the paper, and start moving the paper back and forth as you lower the printhead until there’s some resistance. Adjust the screw on that side and move the printhead to the other remaining corners of the bed and repeat the same as you adjust the screws. Move the printhead to the middle, slide the paper and check the resistance and adjust the screws if necessary, and you will be done.

Automatic bed leveling utilizes sensors in the 3D printer to measure the distance from the printhead at different points and compensate for inconsistencies. It is easier to do than the manual method.

In addition to bed leveling, you should ensure the Z-offset is correctly set. This is the gap between the nozzle and the bed, and you can adjust it on the 3D printer's LCD screen. Improperly set Z-offset is one of the causes of print failure. I have faced this multiple times when using old-model 3D printers.

If the Z-Offset is too close to the bed, it results in a thin extrusion, and it can result in the first layer squashing. If it’s too far, on the other hand, the filament won’t adhere properly, and it can result in issues like layer shifting, gaps, and warping.

Regularly clean the 3D printer bed and nozzle

A clean 3D printer bed and nozzle contribute to a better first-layer adhesion

Dust and filament residue can build up on the 3D printer bed, and this can affect the quality of the print. The prints can detach from the bed because of a lack of proper adhesion, and they can even cause unwanted spots on your prints, especially if you are using a glass or PEI sheet bed. So it’s essential to clean the bed regularly using Isopropyl alcohol or warm water and soap.

Also, ensure you clean the nozzle properly. Filament residue remaining on the nozzle can accumulate and cause clogs, making it impossible for the filament to extrude uniformly. Heat the nozzle using a heat gun or holding it over a candle or gas stove to melt anything inside, then use a wire to clean it.

Soaking the nozzle in a cup with acetone for a few minutes can also clean it by dissolving any residue stuck inside. As you do this, remember it will wear with time, and I recommend simply buying a new one as it’s not worth the hassle of cleaning.

Related 5 things to consider before buying a 3D printer Consider these important factors before making a big investment

Tighten and adjust the screws, nuts, and belts

Ensure your 3D printer is stable