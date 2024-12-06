Drivers are the software enabling your computer's hardware to communicate with Windows. Without the right drivers, your motherboard, graphics card, or peripherals will not be able to work properly, as Windows will not recognize them as intended. Usually, installing the right drivers happens automatically via your OS when you plug in a new device.

However, keeping your drivers updated isn't always an automatic process. If you have configured Windows updates to be installed automatically, they usually have driver updates bundled with them, but in many cases, having outdated drivers is a genuine possibility. This can result in suboptimal functioning, or worse, compromised security on your PC. Hence, it pays to keep your Windows drivers up to date.

Every hardware component on your Windows PC needs a driver to work as intended. Whether it's your graphics card, SSD, keyboard, or the motherboard chipset itself, having the right drivers is necessary. In cases when Windows is unable to install drivers for a new device automatically, you can always download them from the manufacturer's website and install them manually.

There can be situations when a new Windows version or a major update on the same version doesn't have the latest drivers for your relatively recent peripheral or component. In these cases, you risk some incompatibility issues, unless you find and manually install the correct driver for the respective device. Keeping your drivers updated can not only avoid needless connectivity issues, but also the unwanted headache that comes with diagnosing and resolving an unexpected problem.

