This article is sponsored by Incogni. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

With much of what we do taking place online, it’s no surprise that our personal information, including phone numbers, is constantly at risk of exposure. With robocalls, spam, phishing scams, and even targeted harassment on the rise, a publicly listed phone number can quickly become a major headache. Fraudsters and telemarketers often use People Search Sites or data brokers to obtain phone numbers, adding to the frustration.

Protecting your phone number is crucial, especially if you're looking to avoid unwanted contact or prevent identity theft. It’s essential to take the necessary steps to remove your phone number from the public domain and explore how services like Incogni can make the process easier.

How to check if your phone number is listed online

There are several things you can do to check whether your phone number is listed online. This includes:

Google your phone number

Perform a search using your phone number in quotation marks (e.g., "123-456-7890").

Scan the search results to identify if and where your phone number is displayed.

Check People Search engines

Use sites like Spokeo, Whitepages, or BeenVerified to see if your number appears in their directories. These platforms often list phone numbers along with personal details like addresses, emails, and age.

Review social media and old accounts

Go through your social media profiles and old accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) where your number may be visible. Many users forget about older accounts, which remain vulnerable to exposure if not deactivated or secured.

Steps to remove your phone number from public listings

1. Request removal from People Search Sites

Each People Search Site has its own opt-out procedure. Visit their website, locate the opt-out page, and follow the steps. It’s worth keeping records of your opt-out requests. It may take time for changes to appear, and some sites may require periodic follow-ups to maintain privacy.

2. Use Incogni to simplify data removal

Manually requesting removal from multiple sites can be tedious, and many People Search Sites re-list your data over time. Incogni offers an easy solution.

Incogni identifies data brokers that hold your information and sends removal requests on your behalf. But, it’s not just you that can benefit from its tools. Incogni lets you protect up to four loved ones, including three phone numbers, emails, and addresses.

Incogni regularly rechecks brokers and resubmits requests to prevent re-collection of your data. You can use the Incogni dashboard to track databases found and removal requests completed.

Although you can’t put a price on protecting your data, Incogni makes the process much more affordable. Get a 1-year subscription at 50% off (just $7.49/month for individuals or $16.49/month for families). Right now, you can get 58% off using code XDADEV.

3. Request removal from Google search results

You can submit a removal request by visiting the Google removal page and following the instructions to request the deletion of any search results containing your phone number. Iy might be worth considering creating new online content or profiles to push unwanted listings down in search results.

4. Adjust privacy settings on social media

Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn allow users to control who can see personal information. You should regularly review and update these settings to hide your phone number. Similarly, you can close or deactivate outdated accounts where your phone number might still be listed to avoid future issues.

If your number appears on specific websites, blogs, or forums, reach out to the site administrators or webmasters. If your phone number was posted without consent, you can file a DMCA request to have the content removed.

6. Register with the National Do Not Call Registry

The National Do Not Call Registry prevents legitimate telemarketers from contacting you. While it reduces marketing calls, the registry cannot stop scam calls or robocalls.

7. Protect your phone number going forward

Avoid giving out your phone number unless absolutely necessary. Use alternate contact options where possible. If you do need to provide your phone number, services like Google Voice provide virtual numbers you can use instead of your primary phone number.

You can also use authentication apps like Google Authenticator instead of SMS-based 2FA to secure your accounts without exposing your number.

To keep you abreast of the situation, it’s important to set up account alerts to notify you whenever your phone number is used for new registrations or suspicious activity.

8. Respond to harassment or scams

Most smartphones offer built-in blocking features that allow you to block unwanted callers. Alternatively, you can contact your carrier for assistance.

If you receive suspicious or fraudulent calls, report them to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or local authorities. In cases of severe harassment, changing your phone number may be necessary.

Gain control of your privacy

Discovering that your phone number is listed online can feel overwhelming, but taking prompt action is key to minimizing risks. Start by checking if your number appears in search engines or People Search Sites, then follow up with removal requests and privacy adjustments.

For those seeking a hassle-free approach, Incogni offers powerful tools to keep your personal information off data brokers’ lists and ensure it stays that way.