Kensington SD2480T Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station $50 $180 Save $130 The perfect way to expand your desk setup on a budget. Now just $50 during Cyber Monday, so grab it while you can. $50 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap and easy way to expand your desk setup, a USB hub or docking station is going to be the way to go. Of course, the latter is going to provide a little more bang for your buck, offering better connectivity options. But docking stations are also more expensive, which is why this one from Kensington is a must-buy right now, as it drops to just $50, which is 72% off its original price for Cyber Monday.

What's great about the Kensington SD2480T docking station?

This Kensington docking station works over Thunderbolt 3, providing a USB-C connection that can transfer video and data at excellent rates. When it comes to data, you're looking at up to 40Gbps, and with video you can go up to 8K output on a single display.

Of course, the important thing here is the connectivity options, and the Kensington doesn't disappoint. The docking station has an SD and microSD slot on the front, along with a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C with support for 10Gbps, and two USB-A ports with support for up to 10Gbps.

On the rear of the device, there's a power adapter port, along with a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, two DisplayPort 1.4, Ethernet, and a USB-A port with support up to 5Gbps. As stated before, you can also output up to a single 8K signal, but you can also output to two 4K monitors as well.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this docking station, especially at this awesome price. Of course, if you have the budget, you can always check out some other great options, but the prices are going to be a lot higher. Or you can always check out some other Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals.