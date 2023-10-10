Source: Kensington Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station 96W $196 $260 Save $64 Need more ports for your laptop? This Kensington dock gives you plenty of USB, HDMI, Ethernet, and even downstream Thunderbolt, all in a sleek and compact design. And with this Prime Day deal, it's cheaper than it's ever been. $196 at Amazon

Modern laptops tend to miss out on some ports, but thanks to Prime Big Deal Days, you can get them back for a very low price. This Kensington Thunderbolt 4 dock has all the ports you could want in a sleek chassis, and it's down to its lowest price ever, thanks to a $65 discount, bringing it down to just $195.

Why you'll love the Kensington Thunderbolt 4 docking station

Thunderbolt 4 has become a staple feature in modern high-end laptops since it's a very capable connector that can deliver up to 40Gbps of bandwidth through a single port. But a single port can't connect multiple accessories without some help, and a Thunderbolt docking station like this is the perfect solution.

The Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station comes with a total of 13 ports, which is very impressive for its compact size. For starters, it uses a Thunderbolt cable to connect to your laptop and charge it at up to 96W, so it can replace the original charger. The other 12 ports will add all kinds of connectivity options. You get four USB Type-A ports (plus one Type-C port), two HDMI outputs for external displays, RJ45 Ethernet for fast wired internet, and both full-size and microSD card readers, so you can import images from a camera or phone.

And if these ports aren't enough, the docking station also has a second Thunderbolt port for another dock or Thunderbolt accessory. Daisy-chaining is supported with up to six Thunderbolt devices linked together, so you can come up with extremely complex setups.

All of this would usually run you $260, which is already a solid price for what you get. But with a generous $65 discount, you can get this docking station for a bargain price of just $195, a deal that's really hard to pass up. You'll want to grab it while you can or check out the best Prime Day deals on docking stations to see some alternatives. And, if you're looking to expand your workstation, maybe check out other great Prime Day deals on PC accessories, too.