For those who are already knee-deep in the hobby, every single feature on their next mechanical keyboard is important. Whether it's the switch travel distance or the plate material, they pore over every detail before buying a mechanical keyboard. More advanced users build custom keyboards from scratch, as no pre-built keyboard satisfies their standards anymore.

However, these enthusiasts represent a small section of the overall market. Most users are only now leaving membrane keyboards behind and venturing into the mechanical keyboard space. They don't know, let alone care, about what makes a good mechanical keyboard. The average user will usually pick a model within their budget that looks cool or one they've heard good things about. The features we enthusiasts deem "must-have" aren't even on their radars.

6 Easy disassembly

Modding isn't everyone's cup of tea

This might be news to some of you, but it's possible to completely dismantle most mechanical keyboards. Many reviews focus highly on how easy it is to open a keyboard. This is important to users who want the option to modify or "mod" their keyboards if something isn't to their liking. For instance, they might want to insert a few layers of PE or EVA foam, or add a layer of tape on the PCB.

A regular user will rarely even think about opening up their keyboard.

Many other keyboard mods can be done — either to improve the typing sound or reduce friction during a keypress. If a mechanical keyboard is particularly hard to disassemble — maybe it has no visible screws — that's a negative in an enthusiast's book. In contrast, a regular user will rarely even think about opening up their keyboard. Modding a keyboard is something that people usually consider after trying out multiple mechanical keyboards.

5 Aluminum, wood, and other premium materials

These are reserved for the more discerning users