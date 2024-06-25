Keychron has quickly become one my favorite manufacturers of mechanical keyboards, something the company has been doing for a long time. But I was pretty surprised to find out that Keychron was now getting into the membrane board game with the B1 Pro and B6 Pro models. I didn't really think membrane keyboards could be exciting, but I was at least curious.

And sure enough, the Keychron B1 Pro isn't some ground-breaking product that's radically changing the game or anything, but honestly, it's one of the better membrane keyboards around if you don't mind some sacrifices. Particularly, the lack of a backlight ay be an issue for some, but for me, the B1 Pro has turned out to be a pretty great product if you don't want mechanical switches in your keyboards. And it offers great value, too.

About this review: Keychron sent us the B1 Pro for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its content.

Surprisingly good Keychron B1 Pro A solid typing experience with some versatility 8.5 / 10 The Keychron B1 Pro offers a solid typing experience for a membrane keyboard despite its very slim profile. It's veyr thin and light, amking it easy to carry around if needed, and it supports multiple connection types to make it that much more versatile. Pros Solid typing experience with decent travel

Versatile communication modes make it easy to use with different devices

Very thin and light Cons No backlight

No adjustable feet

Silicone cover feels terrible to type on $40 at Keychron

Pricing and availability

Keychron launched the B1 Pro model on May 23, 2024, followed by the full-size B6 Pro a few days later. The keyboard is available straight from Keychron, though there is a currently unavailable Amazon listing as well.

The keyboard costs just $39.99, which is a very reasonable price for what's on offer here.

Specifications Wireless Yes (Bluetooth + 2.GHz dongle) Backlight No Media Controls Yes, built into function row Battery 800mAh Num Pad No Switch Type Membrane Replaceable keycaps No Replaceable switches No Number of Keys 77 Wired operation Yes Dimensions 11.65x5.11x0.2-0.57 inches (296x130x5.2-14.5mm) Material ABS Multi-device pairing Yes (up to three Bluetooth devices) Charging USB-C Keycaps Concave keycaps Wrist rest No USB Passthrough No Polling rate 1000Hz (USB/2.4GHz) or 90Hz (Bluetooth) Color Black/White Price $40 Expand $40 at Keychron

Typing

It's pretty solid, if you don't use the included cover

Close

I've gotten really used to typing on mechanical keyboards, but testing laptops has kept me humble enough to be able to tell a bad membrane keyboard from a good one. And Keychron is definitely on to something with its first attempt, because the feeling of typing on the B1 Pro is about as good as it gets for a membrane keyboard, especially one with such a slim profile and lightweight design. The keys all have a satisfying amount of travel and the typing feedback is just right, with no key feeling too harsh when it bottoms out.

Related Mokibo Fusion Keyboard review: Giving you a bigger trackpad on the go The Mokibo Fusion Keyboard has a trackpad on the keys but is that a good reason to buy it?

It is still a membrane board, so some annoying things can still pop up, like pressing a key near the edge and having it make a weird clicky sound like it's stuck on something. It's something you kind of have to accept with membrane keyboards, and it's pretty rare, but it does happen.

The keys all have a satisfying amount of travel

Things kind of fall apart if you plan on using the included silicone cover, though. Keychron obviously included it to help users keep the keyboard clean so debris doesn't get under the keys, but this sticky silicone material is just not it. I used it for most of my review period and hated it. If you're buying this keyboard, I suggest using it without it, as the typing experience is several times better this way.

If you're someone who works in dark environments, you may also be bothered by the lack of a backlight, though I'm not really affected by this. Obviously, some people do work in the dark, but if your job involved looking at a computer all day, I hope you have a healthy working environment where you're not constantly straining your eyes. Using this in my office, I never needed the backlight, and I suspect that's the case for most people.

Design and features

It's super light, and pretty versatile

Close

The Keychron B1 Pro is also great if you care about portability. This is a very small 75% keyboard and it's also very thin, which surprised me. It actually makes it that much more impressive that the typing experience is so comfortable on such a thin and light chassis, but that's only a good thing in this case.

I also found it fairly comfortable overall, but there is a potential downside here with the lack of adjustable feet. Out of the box, the B1 Pro is slightly angled to provide extra comfort, and I persoanlly had no issues with it, but having the option to adjust the angle is always better. I assume Keychron wanted to focus on making a thin board this time, and to me, that's totally fine.

You get Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz dongle, and proper wired connection support

One of the big selling points of this board, especially considering its price range, is the versatility of its communication modes. At $40, I would expect a keyboard to stick to a single connection type. Some might be Bluetooth, some might be wired, but I would have expected one or the other. Surprisingly, though, Keychron has taken all the versatility of its high-end boards here, so you get Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz dongle, and proper wired connection support, so you can use whatever you prefer.

Related Keychron Q1 HE review: The quietest and smoothest keyboard I've typed on Keychron's Q1 HE is its first keyboard with analog switches, and it's a complete home run for typing or gaming.

It seems minor, but that's legitimately a great feature to have. If you don't want to wear down the battery, having the USB option is great, but the fact that you can also use the wireless dongle or connect up to three Bluetooth devices is awesome to see at such a low price point. All the required cables and dongles are in the box, too, so you don't have to worry about any of that. Even the $100 Logitech MX Keys Mini only works over Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz dongle (which isn't even included), meaning thee's no USB operation.

It even supports Keychron Launcher

The cherry on top of the Keychron B1 Pro is that it also comes with ZMK firmware, making it compatible with the Keychron Launcher app. I've already talked about it when covering the Keychron Q1 HE, but again, that's a feature you don't really expect from cheap membrane keyboards, and yet, here it is.

The options here are very extensive

With Keychron Launcher, you can remap pretty much all the keys on the keyboard to something else, including an additional layer of commands for each key. The options here are very extensive, and you can even make it so that pressing certain keys on your keyboard moves your mouse, so you can navigate your PC using just your keyboard. You can also create proper macros with complex key combinations. Keychron Launcher also lets you update the firmware of your keyboard, though I couldn't figure how to actually do it. There seems to be an error in the app as it just keeps downloading the firmware file rather than letting me flash it.

Related Cherry KW X ULP review: One of the sleekest mechanical keyboards on the market Cherry's latest business keyboard is sleek and stylish, but the high price tag makes it hard to justify.

Regardless, the ability to do this on such an affordable membrane keyboard is simply awesome, especially when you already have the benefit of the connection modes in place, too.

Should you buy the Keychron B1 Pro?

I'm not going to claim this board has made mechanical keyboards any less appealing to me, but if you are someone who doesn't like mechanical keybaord ro you simply want a super thin and light keyboard that's still great to type on, the Keychron B1 Pro is about as good of a first attempt as it could be. The typing experience is great, and the multiple connection modes, plus the customization options available in Keychron Launcher make this a true standout among membrane boards of this kind. I have no problems recommending it if you're in the market for a membrane keyboard.

You should buy the Keychron B1 Pro if:

You want a thin and light keyboard

You need the versatility of support for multiple connection modes

You want to remap keys or create macros easily

You should NOT buy the Keychron B1 Pro if:

You need a backlight

You want to adjust the angle you type at

You want a mechanical keyboard